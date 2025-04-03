The 'Hollywood Of The Midwest' Is A Cute Indiana City With Shops, Top-Rated Dining, And Movie-Magic Charm

In the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own," Jimmy Dugan, a burnt-out, alcoholic, former baseball star played by Tom Hank, scolded a teary-eyed right-fielder who made an field error. "There's no crying in baseball!" he shouted. The backdrop of this iconic scene is League Stadium in Huntingburg, a small Indiana town of 6,500 people.

Known as "The Hollywood of the Midwest," this charming town welcomed crews of '90s classic films. In addition to "A League of Their Own," Huntingburg hosted another baseball movie— "Soul of the Game," a story about Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, and Jackie Robinson, who contended to be the first Black American major league player. Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater, and Minnie Driver also visited the town during the filming of "Hard Rain," a 1998 action flick involving armored cars, $3 million, and a side of natural disaster. Besides film cred, Huntingburg has an adorable historic downtown filled with unique shops and delectable restaurants.

Tucked away in southwestern Indiana, the closest city to Huntingburg is Evansville, 60 miles southwest. If you're driving from Louisville, Kentucky, it's 226 miles on the I-64 W, or a 3.5-hour drive. Huntingburg is a tad out of the way, but you can visit other underrated gems while you're in the area. Halfway between Louisville and Huntingburg is Corydon, a walkable historic Indiana town with a unique cave system, only an hour away. You can also find New Harmony, the "Utopia of the Midwest," 77 miles west of Huntingburg. The best time to visit southern Indiana is from mid-August to October. This is when the temperature is the most pleasant, and it's less likely to rain than in the summer months.