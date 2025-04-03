The 'Hollywood Of The Midwest' Is A Cute Indiana City With Shops, Top-Rated Dining, And Movie-Magic Charm
In the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own," Jimmy Dugan, a burnt-out, alcoholic, former baseball star played by Tom Hank, scolded a teary-eyed right-fielder who made an field error. "There's no crying in baseball!" he shouted. The backdrop of this iconic scene is League Stadium in Huntingburg, a small Indiana town of 6,500 people.
Known as "The Hollywood of the Midwest," this charming town welcomed crews of '90s classic films. In addition to "A League of Their Own," Huntingburg hosted another baseball movie— "Soul of the Game," a story about Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, and Jackie Robinson, who contended to be the first Black American major league player. Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater, and Minnie Driver also visited the town during the filming of "Hard Rain," a 1998 action flick involving armored cars, $3 million, and a side of natural disaster. Besides film cred, Huntingburg has an adorable historic downtown filled with unique shops and delectable restaurants.
Tucked away in southwestern Indiana, the closest city to Huntingburg is Evansville, 60 miles southwest. If you're driving from Louisville, Kentucky, it's 226 miles on the I-64 W, or a 3.5-hour drive. Huntingburg is a tad out of the way, but you can visit other underrated gems while you're in the area. Halfway between Louisville and Huntingburg is Corydon, a walkable historic Indiana town with a unique cave system, only an hour away. You can also find New Harmony, the "Utopia of the Midwest," 77 miles west of Huntingburg. The best time to visit southern Indiana is from mid-August to October. This is when the temperature is the most pleasant, and it's less likely to rain than in the summer months.
Shopping and eating your way through Huntingburg
The historic Fourth Street is the heart of Huntingburg and its main business district. Though destroyed in a fire in 1889, it has been restored and revitalized to its former glory. It's now a cherished business district where residents and visitors shop and eat. Walking down the brick sidewalk of the storybook downtown dotted with Italianate and late Victorian commercial buildings, you can find shops like Firefly Boutique and Gypsy Girl Huntingburg for modern and trendy women's wear and accessories. If you are after vintage and antique goods, head to Ella & Ivy Home, Downtown Emporium, or Vintage Possibilities. Are you looking for unique gifts for a little one? Stop by Bean to Sprout for the cutest locally made clothing and toys.
Stop for a cup of joe at Huntingburg Grind Coffee & Company if you need a little boost after pounding the pavement. Besides fantastic coffee and tea, it's a cozy little spot serving yummy pastries and light meals. Get a table at Mama T Italian Steakhouse if you are after something more substantial. Order the ribeye with twice-baked potatoes. Still hungry? Add a side of fettuccine alfredo. Butcher & Barrel, housed in a former bank, serves elevated American comfort food— French cut double bone pork chops, brisket mac & cheese, shrimp & fried grit cakes, and more. Wash everything down with a hand-crafted cocktail. If you want a truly unique dining experience that allows you to blow off some steam, Fry'd & Chop'd is where you should make a reservation. With a caged lane attached to your table, you can throw an ax in between bites of your burger, sandwich, and wings.
Immerse in history, movies, and baseball in Huntingburg
League Stadium is a charming historic stadium that sends you back to the golden age of baseball. Built in 1894, the stadium witnessed some great moments of baseball history, like when Satchel Paige made a pitching appearance in 1962. In 1991, it underwent extensive restoration for the filming of the hit film, "A League of Their Own." Columbia Pictures revamped the original ball field and the grandstand and turned it into the home stadium of the Rockford Peaches, a fictional all-ladies baseball team.
After filming wrapped, Columbia Pictures gifted the refurbished stadium to the city of Huntingburg. To this day, the original advertisements of the film remain, adding to the old-timey nostalgia. League Stadium is now home to the Dubois County Bombers of the Ohio Valley League. In addition to touring the retro stadium to learn about its history and trivia related to the movies filmed there, you can also catch a game with your friends and family. Check the Bomber schedule and get ready to cheer for your new favorite baseball team!
Don't forget to visit the Huntingburg Museum to cap off your visit to the quaint little town. In addition to film memorabilia, like movie posters and the uniform for the Rockford Peaches, you will also find documentation, photographs, and artifacts related to the cultural history of Huntingburg. For more fun adventures in the Hoosier State, drive an hour and a half north to Bedford, home to Bluespring Caverns, America's longest navigable underground river.