Right By Martha's Vineyard Is A Secret Massachusetts Island Of Rocky Beaches, Wildlife, And Serene Hills

New England is often mentioned as one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, and Penikese Island specifically is home to rare seabirds like the purple sandpiper, green-winged teals, and the endangered roseate tern. In total, there's over 150 species of birds on the island. The island school birding tour is a full day excursion that costs $160 per person. You will need a minimum of eight people in your group to sign up. To get to the island, you will first go to the non-profit's office in Woods Hole, Massachusetts and then take the hour boat ride to Penikese. If your traveling party has access to a private boat, the island is about 13 miles from the Pope's Island Marina in New Bedford. This is slightly more direct than the ride from Woods Hole Marina, located near the beach town of Falmouth.

Penikese Island visitors should be sure to bring their own food and water, and to wear the correct walking shoes for exploration. The trails are grassy, but relatively unmarked and can be steep with sections crossing uneven and rocky terrain. As you arrive at Penikese Island, the school building location is adjacent to the dock. While not open to the public, the school does offer a glimpse back into the island's history. Private boats are often seen docked or traveling out onto the eastern shores of the island to snorkel the shoreline. There's an array of fish and shellfish in the bay waters, making for a fun summer activity to check off during a visit. From exotic birds above to the creatures below, Penikese Island is a unique experience and offers a chance to explore a part of New England you may have never known.