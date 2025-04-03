Right By Martha's Vineyard Is A Secret Massachusetts Island Of Rocky Beaches, Wildlife, And Serene Hills
The scenic southern coast of Massachusetts is bordered by a chain of islands referred to as the Elizabethan Islands. This chain of more than 20 mostly untouched pieces of land extends southwest from Cape Cod for miles. The island chain is located between the city of New Bedford on the mainland and north of the iconic American island of Martha's Vineyard. This stretch of islands also includes summer destinations, like Cuttyhunk Island, that are open to the public as well as islands with private homes, like Naushon Island, that are not open to the public. However, one of the most underrated Elizabethan Islands is Penikese Island, a state-owned wildlife sanctuary with rocky beaches, rolling hills, and a fascinating history.
Sitting just 12 miles south of New Bedford and accessible by boat, Penikese Island is very close to the shores of New England yet completely detached from the mainland with an ecosystem of its own. These days it's the wildlife settlements, unique species of rare birds, and unmatched terrain that make this a sought after destination. Penikese Island caters to nature-lovers and those who want to explore a new corner of New England. Today, the state-owned island remains free of any commercial development and is a thriving habitat for birds and wildlife that call it home.
Penikese Island has a fascinating history
While the Wampanoag Native Americans likely already knew about the island long before, the written history of Penikese is traced back as early as 1602, when it was first found by European settlers. However, it wasn't until the early 20th century that a leprosy hospital was constructed on the island to host patients and intentionally separate them from the mainland. After decades on the island, funding for the hospital eventually dried up. Once the hospital shut down and patients were moved to a federal facility, the island took on new life as a school of natural history and then as a research laboratory. For a period from 1973 to 2011, Penikese was reimagined as a reform school for troubled youth. However, this school also eventually closed.
In 2019, the Penikese Island School took up residence on the island. The school was created as a non-profit with the goal of providing immersive educational experiences in nature, using the island as the classroom. The organization brings groups of students and children to the island regularly for summer camps and encourages them to explore the natural surroundings and wildlife of Penikese while learning about local history. A trip to the island allows for panoramic views of Buzzards Bay as well as the chance to spot rare birds, as the island's rocky beaches and gentle hills are excellent habitats for nesting seabirds. Luckily, the Penikese Island School also offers tours for groups of adults and nature lovers looking to spend a day birding and exploring the terrain.
Exploring this untouched oasis for birding and snorkeling
New England is often mentioned as one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, and Penikese Island specifically is home to rare seabirds like the purple sandpiper, green-winged teals, and the endangered roseate tern. In total, there's over 150 species of birds on the island. The island school birding tour is a full day excursion that costs $160 per person. You will need a minimum of eight people in your group to sign up. To get to the island, you will first go to the non-profit's office in Woods Hole, Massachusetts and then take the hour boat ride to Penikese. If your traveling party has access to a private boat, the island is about 13 miles from the Pope's Island Marina in New Bedford. This is slightly more direct than the ride from Woods Hole Marina, located near the beach town of Falmouth.
Penikese Island visitors should be sure to bring their own food and water, and to wear the correct walking shoes for exploration. The trails are grassy, but relatively unmarked and can be steep with sections crossing uneven and rocky terrain. As you arrive at Penikese Island, the school building location is adjacent to the dock. While not open to the public, the school does offer a glimpse back into the island's history. Private boats are often seen docked or traveling out onto the eastern shores of the island to snorkel the shoreline. There's an array of fish and shellfish in the bay waters, making for a fun summer activity to check off during a visit. From exotic birds above to the creatures below, Penikese Island is a unique experience and offers a chance to explore a part of New England you may have never known.