The Massachusetts Beach Town Right Across From Martha's Vineyard With Fun Shops, Art And Tasty Eateries

Throughout the United States, you can find enough coastal destinations for a lifetime of shoreside vacations. From Lake Michigan's secret Beaver Island to South Carolina's laidback Edisto Beach, America's waterfront escapes invite travelers to unwind and enjoy days full of sand and sun. For those who want their sunbathing with a side of local boutiques, art galleries, and good eats, only the Massachusetts beach town of Falmouth offers the perfect blend of attractions located just across from popular Martha's Vineyard.

Find this lovely beach town south of Cape Cod Bay. Visitors flying in from out of state can arrive at one of three main local airports: Boston Logan International Airport, Martha's Vineyard Airport, and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. After arriving in Providence or Boston, you can then take a Peter Pan bus into Falmouth. If you fly into Martha's Vineyard, you'll have to take a ferry from the island to Falmouth. Once in Falmouth, carless travelers will appreciate transportation options like the Whoosh Trolley (a seasonal summer system), Cape Cod Regional Transit buses, and bike rentals located throughout town. If you plan to drive while in Falmouth, expect street parking in many areas. Before driving down to local beaches, make sure to get a day pass.

This beachy region experiences its peak tourism season in the summer, when temperatures reach a high of around 77 degrees Fahrenheit and low of around 60. If you're longing for these perfect beach conditions, you'll need to prepare for crowds. Sightseers who aren't visiting Falmouth for typical summer fun can avoid these crowds by coming in autumn for pretty fall foliage, spring for festivals, or winter for ice skating over frozen cranberry bogs.