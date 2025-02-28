The Massachusetts Beach Town Right Across From Martha's Vineyard With Fun Shops, Art And Tasty Eateries
Throughout the United States, you can find enough coastal destinations for a lifetime of shoreside vacations. From Lake Michigan's secret Beaver Island to South Carolina's laidback Edisto Beach, America's waterfront escapes invite travelers to unwind and enjoy days full of sand and sun. For those who want their sunbathing with a side of local boutiques, art galleries, and good eats, only the Massachusetts beach town of Falmouth offers the perfect blend of attractions located just across from popular Martha's Vineyard.
Find this lovely beach town south of Cape Cod Bay. Visitors flying in from out of state can arrive at one of three main local airports: Boston Logan International Airport, Martha's Vineyard Airport, and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. After arriving in Providence or Boston, you can then take a Peter Pan bus into Falmouth. If you fly into Martha's Vineyard, you'll have to take a ferry from the island to Falmouth. Once in Falmouth, carless travelers will appreciate transportation options like the Whoosh Trolley (a seasonal summer system), Cape Cod Regional Transit buses, and bike rentals located throughout town. If you plan to drive while in Falmouth, expect street parking in many areas. Before driving down to local beaches, make sure to get a day pass.
This beachy region experiences its peak tourism season in the summer, when temperatures reach a high of around 77 degrees Fahrenheit and low of around 60. If you're longing for these perfect beach conditions, you'll need to prepare for crowds. Sightseers who aren't visiting Falmouth for typical summer fun can avoid these crowds by coming in autumn for pretty fall foliage, spring for festivals, or winter for ice skating over frozen cranberry bogs.
Find Falmouth's best beaches, art galleries, and more
Experience six Falmouth beaches in one day with an easy drive that starts near Bourne's Pond at Menauhant Beach, beloved for its relaxing atmosphere and serene views of the water. Then, drive west past Green Pond, Great Pond, and Little Pond to reach Falmouth Heights Beach. With calm waters and facilities including showers, concessions, and nearby bathrooms, Falmouth Heights is an extremely popular and family-friendly beach. Stay and swim for a spell before heading off to your next destination, Stony Beach. Here, try some light snorkeling, or settle in on the shore to watch birds, crabs, and other critters in their natural habitats. Afterward, travel north to Wood Neck Beach for stunning rocky shores and Chapoquoit Beach for award-winning sunset views. End your beach tour at Old Silver Beach, the perfect spot for idyllic summer days.
When you need a break from the beach, explore Falmouth's art scene at local galleries. Near Great Pond, visitors will find O'Malley-Keyes Fine Art, a gallery of incredible paintings by artist Julia O'Malley-Keyes. Heading west from O'Malley-Keyes Fine Art, you can discover another gallery tucked between Shivericks Pond and Siders Pond. Main Street Gallery showcases works by more than 20 creators, like Martha's Vineyard painter Traeger di Pietro and Rhode Island-based artist Judith Guild. Just up the road, Osborn & Rugh Gallery (led by married couple Hillary Osborn and Doug Rugh) invites sightseers to peruse the studio space where the duo works and displays their paintings. If you want to see local artwork outside of traditional paintings, take a detour to Woods Hole Handworks, a co-op gallery where jewelry makers, woodcut creators, ceramic artists, and more share their works.
Eat, shop, and explore at Falmouth's top spots
Falmouth also has tons of great shops and restaurants. Start your day with breakfast at Moonakis Cafe, where a menu of banana-pecan pancakes, Belgian waffles, and homemade corned beef hash promises to leave you satisfied. For a quick lunch, visit Doggz & Hoggz, a low-key spot with hot dogs and barbecue. At dinnertime, choose between options like The Glass Onion, which serves up New American fare, Añejo Mexican Bistro & Tequila Bar, which treats diners to Mexican food and cocktails, or La Cucina Sul Mare, a solid option for Italian-Mediterranean seafood dishes and drinks featuring seasonal ingredients. If a good beer is essential for you on vacation, stop by Bad Martha Farmer's Brewery, where you can order a pint to enjoy alongside pretzels and pizza.
Take Falmouth's good eats home with you by checking out local stores like Ben and Bill's Chocolate Emporium. Here, you can buy a box of truffles to give your friends upon returning from your travels or grab a tackle box of snacks to eat on the drive home. Find more shopping at Falmouth spots like Boutique On The Buy Way or Green Eyed Daisy, both of which offer women's clothing and accessories. Nearby, shoppers can branch out into literature at Eight Cousins Books, a community treasure that has been operating since 1986.
Before your Falmouth trip ends, consider making time for a few other local attractions. The Nobska Lighthouse offers tours and is a prime spot for panoramic views, and the Shining Sea Bikeway is a must-visit trail system for cycling enthusiasts. About an hour from Falmouth, travelers can also explore the underrated Cape Cod town of Brewster.