Egypt's Tropical 'Red Sea Riviera' Is An Affordable Alternative To The Caribbean For Sun And Snorkeling
The Caribbean may be easy to get to, but it's not always the cheapest vacation destination. Sure, the coral reefs and white sandy beaches are glorious, however, it is hardly the only place in the world where you can find such delightful vistas both aboveground and underwater. Plus, you can usually get a way better price the more adventurous you are, all while experiencing a new culture and checking off one of the 12 Wonders of the World, like the Great Pyramid of Giza.
If you go to Egypt and only see Cairo, you'll be missing out on one of the world's best snorkeling destinations: the Red Sea Riviera. This sunny stretch of coast, plus the nature-filled peninsula, is home to gorgeous beaches, thriving coral reefs, and is a hotspot for adventurers who want to get a peek beneath the surface. Not to mention, there are a ton of affordable resorts where you can while away the days soaking up the sun for way less than what you would pay in the Caribbean. Here's what you need to know if you're considering the Red Sea Riviera as a budget-friendly destination for your next tropical seaside vacation.
The best snorkeling and diving destinations in the Red Sea
The Red Sea Riviera extends from the Gulf of Suez all along the western coast of Egypt, but also includes the Sinai Peninsula. One of the most popular snorkeling destinations in the Red Sea is the burgeoning tourist town of Hurghada, but there are many more places to go such as Sharm El-Sheikh. Not only is this bustling beach town home to the social media-famous beach club Farsha Mountain Lounge, but it also has Ras Mohammed National Park, a protected marine conservation area where snorkelers can enjoy a tour through the park and stop at the Seven Pools, a perfect series of fish-filled reefs. Divers can also consider going south to the resort town of Marsa Alam, which is nearby Elphinstone Reef, an incredible formation with a 300-meter coral wall drop-off considered one of the best dive sites in the Middle East.
When you're not underwater, you will have plenty of time to enjoy the sand and sun, so consider adding a few of the Red Sea's most beautiful beaches to your itinerary. Near Marsa Alam, Sharm El Luli is famous for baby-powder soft sands, and in Sharm El Sheikh, Main Beach in the national park is a wild desert paradise with crystal clear waters.
How budget-friendly is the Red Sea Riviera?
To get to the Red Sea from the U.S., you can fly into Cairo, or another connecting hub like Istanbul, Turkey, or Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and catch a direct flight to Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport (SSH) or Hurghada International Airport (HRG). Depending on where you call home, flying from the U.S. to Egypt can be more expensive with round-trip flights costing anywhere between $700 and $1,200. Of course, you can find much cheaper flights to the Caribbean, but where the Red Sea Riviera affordability comes in is in the cost of hotels and experiences.
Even if you're traveling on a budget, your dollar goes much further in Egypt, so you might be able to swing a nicer hotel than you realize. Compare the on-the-ground costs of a snorkeling trip to Belize with the Red Sea Riviera. Three-star resorts, like Hopkins Bay Resort for example, will typically cost you between $150 to $300 per night. Snorkeling excursions start at around $55 per person, but can cost as much as $140. In Sharm El-Sheikh however, five-star resorts, like the Mövenpick Resort, can start at around $120 per night and snorkel tours to the national park start at $30 per person. If you prefer to stretch every last dollar though, there are even more budget options. Basic rooms in affordable accommodations like Deep South Eco-lodge in Marsa Alam start at $38 per night.