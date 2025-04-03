Egypt's Tropical 'Red Sea Riviera' Is An Affordable Alternative To The Caribbean For Sun And Snorkeling

The Caribbean may be easy to get to, but it's not always the cheapest vacation destination. Sure, the coral reefs and white sandy beaches are glorious, however, it is hardly the only place in the world where you can find such delightful vistas both aboveground and underwater. Plus, you can usually get a way better price the more adventurous you are, all while experiencing a new culture and checking off one of the 12 Wonders of the World, like the Great Pyramid of Giza.

If you go to Egypt and only see Cairo, you'll be missing out on one of the world's best snorkeling destinations: the Red Sea Riviera. This sunny stretch of coast, plus the nature-filled peninsula, is home to gorgeous beaches, thriving coral reefs, and is a hotspot for adventurers who want to get a peek beneath the surface. Not to mention, there are a ton of affordable resorts where you can while away the days soaking up the sun for way less than what you would pay in the Caribbean. Here's what you need to know if you're considering the Red Sea Riviera as a budget-friendly destination for your next tropical seaside vacation.