California's Santa-Themed Adventure Park Offers Zip Lines, Mountain Biking, And Christmas Charm Year-Round
One of the best things about visiting California is that there are so many diverse spots to check out within the state. Not only can you explore pristine beaches, snow-capped mountains, and high deserts, but you can also visit unique amusement parks and attractions. However, while your mind might turn to world-famous spots like Disneyland, there's a smaller park further out in the Inland Empire worth a trip: SkyPark at Santa's Village.
With a name like Santa's Village, you may assume this particular park is only open during the holiday season. However, there's much more to it than seeing the big jolly man and his reindeer. In fact, it's also an outdoor adventure park that is open all year round, complete with zip lines, mountain biking, and more.
So, in the same vein as the other underrated California theme park for a family-friendly day of rides, you should plan to add SkyPark at Santa's Village to your Golden State itinerary. Plus, if you're looking for something special to do during Christmas, this park is one of the best places to be during the holidays.
What to expect at Skypark at Santa's Village
Looking at the map, you'll notice SkyPark is out in the middle of the wild section of Southern California. So, that should give you some indication of the types of activities you can find here (spoiler: it's mostly outdoors!). The park is open to all ages, although younger kids won't be able to do many of the activities, so keep that in mind when buying a day pass. At the time of this writing, passes are $49 per adult (13-64) during the week and $59 on the weekend. For children ages 4 to 12 and seniors ages 65 to 74, it's $39 and $49, respectively. Kids younger than four and seniors 75 and older are free.
For the more active parkgoers, there's a zipline, bike trails, pedal cars, a climbing tower, an ice skating rink, and multiple hiking trails. One unique ride is the B Rail, which is a pedal-operated seat suspended 25-45-feet above the park. These elements are open year-round, but keep in mind that the area can experience snow and cold temperatures during the winter, so plan accordingly.
If you're not trying to work up a sweat or you have smaller kids in tow, there are still plenty of activities. First, there's the Northwoods Express Railroad, the Santa's Toy Test Track, two playgrounds, a section where kids can operate manual excavators, and a live stage for theater performances. If you fancy yourself a marksman, you can try your luck at the archery, ax-throwing, and shooting ranges. Finally, there's a mining operation where kids and adults can pan for gold and other gems.
How to add Skypark at Santa's Village to your California vacation
One of the best ways to incorporate SkyPark at Santa's Village is to take one of California's best road trips, the Rim of the World Scenic Byway (above). This park is along the way between Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear. If you're not in California already, you can either fly into LAX and drive over two hours (depending on traffic) or fly into the city that ranks as America's dirtiest, San Bernardino. If you opt for the latter airport, it's only a 40-minute drive to the park.
As you might imagine, the holiday season is when SkyPark really comes alive, but the park is also much more crowded, and the prices may be higher. So, if you want to avoid too many tourists, you can try coming in the spring or fall when the weather is nicer and you have some extra elbow room. You can also book a campsite if you want to stay overnight and get the most out of your day pass. Most of the sites are reserved for RVs, but there are about a dozen tent sites as well.
Although you're pretty far from the big city, SkyPark offers multiple dining options, so you don't have to bring a cooler with snacks and food. There's a barbecue restaurant, a sandwich cafe, a pub, and a burger restaurant on-site. Then, for dessert, you can check out Gingerbread House Bakery and Sweet Shoppe.