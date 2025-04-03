California's Santa-Themed Adventure Park Offers Zip Lines, Mountain Biking, And Christmas Charm Year-Round

One of the best things about visiting California is that there are so many diverse spots to check out within the state. Not only can you explore pristine beaches, snow-capped mountains, and high deserts, but you can also visit unique amusement parks and attractions. However, while your mind might turn to world-famous spots like Disneyland, there's a smaller park further out in the Inland Empire worth a trip: SkyPark at Santa's Village.

With a name like Santa's Village, you may assume this particular park is only open during the holiday season. However, there's much more to it than seeing the big jolly man and his reindeer. In fact, it's also an outdoor adventure park that is open all year round, complete with zip lines, mountain biking, and more.

So, in the same vein as the other underrated California theme park for a family-friendly day of rides, you should plan to add SkyPark at Santa's Village to your Golden State itinerary. Plus, if you're looking for something special to do during Christmas, this park is one of the best places to be during the holidays.