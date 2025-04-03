The Best Place To Live In America For 2025 Is A Charming Little Midwest Suburb With Big-City Amenities

When you think about the best places to live in America, you might conjure up images of Southern California and its beaches or Colorado and its front-row views of the Rockies. But according to the latest rankings from Niche, that's not quite the case. For the second year in a row, Naperville, Illinois — a lovely suburb of Chicago — has been named the best city to live in the United States. Its combination of award-winning schools, affordable housing, walkability, and proximity to the excellent job market of Chicago puts it at the top of the list. And, as someone who spent several decades growing up in and around Naperville, it's hard to argue with Niche's decision.

Many of the elements that make Naperville a wonderful place to live also make it the perfect place to visit. Along with safe streets, plentiful dining options, and the gorgeous Riverwalk carving through downtown, you'll also find elegant lodging options and picturesque parks winding through Naperville's many prairies and forests. There's even a handful of museums, an old quarry repurposed as a beach, and one of the world's 650 carillons. This is a massive musical instrument; the one in Naperville rises 16 stories into the air and, with its 72 bells, churns out lovely tunes on recital days. A trip to Naperville is one that promises to be laidback yet packed with big city amenities, making it a delightful place to plan your next adventure — or your next move.