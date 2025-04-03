The Best Place To Live In America For 2025 Is A Charming Little Midwest Suburb With Big-City Amenities
When you think about the best places to live in America, you might conjure up images of Southern California and its beaches or Colorado and its front-row views of the Rockies. But according to the latest rankings from Niche, that's not quite the case. For the second year in a row, Naperville, Illinois — a lovely suburb of Chicago — has been named the best city to live in the United States. Its combination of award-winning schools, affordable housing, walkability, and proximity to the excellent job market of Chicago puts it at the top of the list. And, as someone who spent several decades growing up in and around Naperville, it's hard to argue with Niche's decision.
Many of the elements that make Naperville a wonderful place to live also make it the perfect place to visit. Along with safe streets, plentiful dining options, and the gorgeous Riverwalk carving through downtown, you'll also find elegant lodging options and picturesque parks winding through Naperville's many prairies and forests. There's even a handful of museums, an old quarry repurposed as a beach, and one of the world's 650 carillons. This is a massive musical instrument; the one in Naperville rises 16 stories into the air and, with its 72 bells, churns out lovely tunes on recital days. A trip to Naperville is one that promises to be laidback yet packed with big city amenities, making it a delightful place to plan your next adventure — or your next move.
Downtown Naperville, the Riverwalk, and Springbrook Prairie
The heart and soul of Naperville can be found downtown, where an eclectic mix of upscale restaurants, bars, and locally owned shops coexist with popular chains like Apple, Starbucks, and Cold Stone Creamery. But while there's plenty of shopping and dining to be done here, one of the best ways to spend your time in Naperville is simply strolling downtown's many streets. The Riverwalk is the crown jewel of Naperville, as the walkway hugs the banks of the scenic DuPage River, passing by Quarry Lake, Centennial Beach, and eventually hitting the outskirts of North Central College. You can continue exploring the town by crossing a covered bridge and entering North Central's campus, which sprawls north several blocks before ending near North Avenue. Featuring a blend of historic and modern buildings, it's the perfect complement to downtown Naperville.
Prefer to get out in nature? Leave downtown and drive over to Springbrook Prairie. The massive park is just 15 minutes away and consists of nearly 2,000 acres of untouched Illinois grassland. It's not quite as dramatic as the Driftless Area landscapes of another riverfront Midwest city, but it's a delightful place to go birdwatching — bring some binoculars (and patience) to spot short-eared owls, meadowlarks, and northern harriers. With over 7 miles of trails, it's a great location for jogging or biking. Other great outdoor spots include the wetlands of McDowell Grove Forest Preserve and the educational nature center at Knoch Knolls.
The best dining and lodging in Naperville
While you'll find more than a few chain restaurants in Naperville, try dining at one of the many local establishments. Vasili's is a popular destination — the top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor serves delectable Greek cuisine in an upscale dining room. Meson Sebika is another luxurious choice. Reservations are required to enjoy its Spain-inspired menu, so see if you can get lucky and snag one. Empire is a bit more affordable and much less formal. Located downtown, the lively restaurant serves hearty burgers and a variety of bourbon, whiskey, scotch, and craft beer. Other great spots include the traditional Quigley's Irish Pub and the Mexican fare of Front Street Cantina.
Consider grabbing a hotel room or rental property close to downtown, as it'll let you walk around and explore the best of Naperville without having to hop into a car. Hotel Indigo offers a fairly standard (but upscale) experience — and because it's just steps from the Riverwalk, it's an excellent choice for visitors. Beyond Hotel Indigo, most hotels are located near the highway for quick access to Chicago. You can, however, check out the long list of private rentals on Vrbo or Airbnb, as many of them are located in the residential parts of downtown, which give you quick access to its amenities but feature the quiet ambiance of a typical suburb.
Since Naperville is about an hour from Chicago, be sure to check out one of the city's "most sought-after neighborhoods" with direct lake access. You could also check out museums in Naperville, like the DuPage Children's Museum or the historic Naper Settlement, both of which are fantastic ways to spend your time in the suburbs.