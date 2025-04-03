One Of The Most Historic Maritime Sites On The East Coast Is A Unique Outer Banks Museum

Today, the Outer Banks are a mecca for sun-seeking tourists looking to escape mainland life. They're filled with chic North Carolina beach town getaways and dune-lined island adventures. But for as long as ships have plied the waters of the Atlantic, the area has had a far more ominous reputation. Called the Graveyard of the Atlantic for the thousands of vessels that have wrecked on the beaches and nearby shoals, the area is treacherous for mariners due to its shifting sands, bottom topography, and sudden severe weather.

In the 1800s, the U.S. government invested in protecting the ships passing the North Carolina coast. Many iconic lighthouses were built to warn mariners away, and Life-Saving Stations were built up and down the coast. The Life-Saving Service (LSS), along with the Revenue Cutter Service, were the precursors to the modern-day Coast Guard. The first outpost of the LSS on the Outer Banks was in Rodanthe, and the building still stands today as a museum and testament to the brave surfmen who staffed it over the years.

The Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station was built in 1874, the first of seven in the area constructed that year, followed by 11 more by the end of the decade. The museum has two original buildings that house the equipment used by the LSS for training, including an original surfboat. It's one of the most complete stations of its kind left in America, and wandering through the buildings and exhibits provides a glimpse into the lives of those who served here.