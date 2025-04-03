An Arizona Border Town Brimming With Charm And History Is Home To America's First International Airport
Arizona is teeming with historic cities, including a UNESCO city of culinary excellence near the Mexico border. Also near the border is the small town of Douglas — home to America's first international airport. Despite its small size and population of around 16,000 people, Douglas is overflowing with not just aviation history, but also a cultural history that celebrates its distinct border town vibe. Getting to Douglas can be challenging, however, as even though it's home to an international airport, it's not exactly a bustling travel hub.
Instead, the best option is to fly into Tucson, which is two hours to the northwest. While you're there, be sure to swing by an underrated national park tucked away in the Sonoran Desert. Driving from Tucson to Douglas will bring you right through the historic town of Tombstone and the Coronado National Forest — if you're interested in an epic week discovering the best of Southern Arizona, consider spending a day or two at both places. But once you've reached the charming town of Douglas, you'll have more than enough to keep you entertained, thanks to a handful of fantastic museums, restaurants, and lodging options.
Explore the aviation history and culture of Douglas, Arizona
History buffs will feel right at home in Douglas, thanks to the presence of the Border Air Museum. Located right next to the Douglas Municipal Airport (which only sees a few flights each week), the small building is the perfect spot to learn more about Douglas' impact on the world of aviation. Exhibits include American Airlines memorabilia, a look at how the airport was employed during the Mexican Revolution, and a letter from President Roosevelt declaring it the first international airport of the Americas. How it became an international airport is also quite surprising — the runway cuts between the U.S. and Mexico border, and in 1929, a plane taxied between the countries for the very first time in American history causing this airport to be known as "international." Be sure to call ahead to see if you can arrange an official tour and learn more about this quirky historical tidbit.
Aside from its aviation history, Douglas is filled with a rich cultural history that is worth exploring. Studio 917 is a vibrant art gallery in the heart of town. Over 60 local artists have displayed their work to the world in this historic building (which has been remodeled into a more modern and sophisticated space). Shows and events happen at the gallery throughout the year, including those that celebrate the Chiricahua Mountains, the "slow art" movement, and artwork from students attending the local Cochise College. If you brought your passport with you, consider visiting Douglas' neighboring town in Mexico — Agua Prieta. Here you can enjoy the Museo Municipal de Agua Prieta, an eclectic destination with a variety of exhibits and artifacts covering the art and heritage of the small border town.
Planning your trip to Douglas, Arizona
Douglas is home to several great hotels, but none are as iconic as the Gadsden Hotel. Garnering over 1,000 reviews on Google and holding a 4.6-star rating, the hotel has been around for over 100 years and continues to treat guests to a historic retreat filled with modern conveniences and well-appointed rooms. It's also home to 333 Café Restaurant & Bar, which is one of the best restaurants in town. Be sure to grab an authentic southwestern meal like green chile relleno or enchiladas Sonorense. Other popular eateries in Douglas include the Old West flair of Saddle & Spur Tavern, the authentic Mexican dishes of Chatitas Steakhouse, and the delicious breakfast food and coffee of Blueberry Café.
Since Douglas is quite a ways from the airport in Tucson, many travelers may want to consider visiting it as part of a larger Southwest excursion. Tucson and Tombstone are obvious recommendations based on the driving route, though outdoorsy visitors should also venture northeast to the Chiricahua Peak Trail in the Coronado National Forest. Climbing over 4,000 feet across 15 miles, the epic adventure weaves through dense forests, up steep cliffs, and ends with dramatic high-altitude views of the surrounding desert. Be sure to come prepared for an arduous journey — and if you're not hiking with a group, read up on tips to stay safe during a solo hike. Another option is to split your time between Douglas and Bisbee. The charming town is just 30 minutes away, and its artsy vibes are an excellent complement to the historic charm of Douglas. Home to a variety of art galleries and a mountainous backdrop, it's a nice alternative to Agua Prieta for those who don't have a passport, or simply don't wish to cross the border.