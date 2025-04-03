An Arizona Border Town Brimming With Charm And History Is Home To America's First International Airport

History buffs will feel right at home in Douglas, thanks to the presence of the Border Air Museum. Located right next to the Douglas Municipal Airport (which only sees a few flights each week), the small building is the perfect spot to learn more about Douglas' impact on the world of aviation. Exhibits include American Airlines memorabilia, a look at how the airport was employed during the Mexican Revolution, and a letter from President Roosevelt declaring it the first international airport of the Americas. How it became an international airport is also quite surprising — the runway cuts between the U.S. and Mexico border, and in 1929, a plane taxied between the countries for the very first time in American history causing this airport to be known as "international." Be sure to call ahead to see if you can arrange an official tour and learn more about this quirky historical tidbit.

Aside from its aviation history, Douglas is filled with a rich cultural history that is worth exploring. Studio 917 is a vibrant art gallery in the heart of town. Over 60 local artists have displayed their work to the world in this historic building (which has been remodeled into a more modern and sophisticated space). Shows and events happen at the gallery throughout the year, including those that celebrate the Chiricahua Mountains, the "slow art" movement, and artwork from students attending the local Cochise College. If you brought your passport with you, consider visiting Douglas' neighboring town in Mexico — Agua Prieta. Here you can enjoy the Museo Municipal de Agua Prieta, an eclectic destination with a variety of exhibits and artifacts covering the art and heritage of the small border town.