Why Tourists Visiting Paris Might Want To Completely Avoid Taxis (And The Best Way To Get Around)

As one of the oldest and largest train systems in Europe, the Paris Metro can seem a bit daunting at first. Once you get a handle on it, it is one of the most cost-efficient, not to mention fastest, options for getting around the city. For first-time travelers, the most important factors to note about the Paris Metro are that it has five main zones and two main types of Metrocards – a ticket or a pass. Metro tickets are applicable for single rides, and metro passes can be used for multiple train rides and are valid for extended stays.

Most applicable to visitors, particularly first-time visitors, is that there is also the option of a tourist pass that comes in three options — the Paris pass for unlimited rides to key tourist attractions, the Mobilis pass that allows unlimited rides to zones that you select, and the Paris Visite pass that is perfect for visiting families. The safest option for purchasing metro tickets or passes is at the station, either through the ticketing window or a ticketing vending machine. If you are a new visitor to Paris, consider downloading the RATP app, which is the primary body that oversees France's public transportation. Also, trains typically run from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. local time, except Fridays and Saturdays, when it is extended to 2:15 a.m.

Walking, where possible, is the most economical option. This is particularly true in Paris, which has evolved into a highly walkable city with pedestrianized zones. So, the next time you're in Paris, head to a metro station, stop at one of the most tourist-friendly areas, and walk around to capture all the magic and beauty of the city.