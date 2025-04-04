One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Markets In Europe Is A Tasty And Historic Destination In Portugal
Travel expert and television personality Rick Steves is no stranger to city markets. His home city of Seattle, Washington, is home to the world-famous Pike Place Market, and on his show, he's showcased markets across Europe, from the massive Great Market Hall in Budapest to the beautiful Campo de' Fiori market square in Rome and the celebrated Rue Cler Street Market in Paris. But one of his favorites in Europe is the Bolhão Market in Porto, Portugal.
Steves highlights Bolhão in a Facebook post, chatting with André Apolinário, co-founder of Taste Porto Food Tours. Steves is impressed with two details about Bolhão in particular. First, shoppers can purchase a glass of wine from any vendor and sip it as they're shopping throughout the over 50,000-square-foot establishment. You can leave your glass anywhere, and the initials on the glass tell workers where it belongs. Steves called this "good Portuguese pleasure activism." Second, vendors at the market's 81 stalls keep their produce in season, meaning they're always introducing new offerings.
Another thing the Bolhão Market has going for it is its proximity to Lisbon, which Steves says feels like Europe's San Francisco. Porto is about 200 miles up the coast from Lisbon, and a high-speed train can get you from one city center to the other in about three hours. On Steves' trip, he ate breakfast in Lisbon and was at the Bolhão Market by lunchtime.
The rich history and exciting future of Bolhão Market
Porto's Bolhão Market is more than 180 years old, with its origins as a food market dating back to 1837. Despite its roots in the mid-19th century, these days, the establishment is looking like a polished, modern market set up for local residents' contemporary needs. Bolhão, named for a water spring in the area, underwent a massive renovation that shut the market down from 2018 to 2022. It reopened with a new facade and roof, revamped interiors, more vendors, accessibility features, and a demonstration cooking area. The market's updates have made it a sought-after destination, prompting increased visits from travelers.
Architect António Correia da Silva designed the iconic building in 1914, and builders created the transversal gallery in 1939 to connect the market's multiple entrances. The market was given a special status in 2013 when it was classified as a monument of public interest. Upon visiting the market in 2024, Steves was pleasantly surprised, saying, "Porto's newly reopened market meets European Union hygiene standards — and yet is still as inviting, picturesque, and delightful as ever." Apolinário adds that the renovation modernized the building while maintaining Porto's unique culinary roots and enhancing worker conditions.
What to look for at Bolhão Market
While Steves says Lisbon is one of the best foodie destinations, there are plenty of Portuguese culinary staples to try in Porto. The market, which Steves claims went from "old and characteristic to new and characteristic," houses bakeries, cheese shops, a wine bar, cured meat stalls, fruit stands, and a handful of restaurants. Other vendors sell freshly caught fish and local culinary delicacies, such as tripe sausage and sea urchins.
Visitors might consider a food tour to learn more about the Bolhão Market and sample a variety of foods from multiple vendors. Multiple tour companies offer guided walkthroughs of the market, in which they promise insight into the real Porto. Apolinário's Taste Porto Downtown and Bolhão Market Food Tour describes the establishment as the "gastronomic heart of Porto." On tours, they promise visitors tastes of cured meats, in-season fruit, handmade cheeses, and — of course — wine. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes of the tour, "The market was fascinating to walk through and have a guide through, meeting fourth-generation store owners. We felt like we had an adventure!"
Bolhão is an ideal place to do some souvenir shopping, and no, that doesn't have to include trying to stuff a melon into your carry-on. The market sells sealed goods you can take home easily, including canned fish (extremely popular in Portugal), tinned chocolates, and bottled olive oil. Though its history and much of its present are all about food, Bolhão offers other goods, too. Dozens of outdoor stores at the market sell non-edible products, such as clothing, accessories, perfumes, plants, and ceramics.