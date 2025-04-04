One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Markets In Europe Is A Tasty And Historic Destination In Portugal

Travel expert and television personality Rick Steves is no stranger to city markets. His home city of Seattle, Washington, is home to the world-famous Pike Place Market, and on his show, he's showcased markets across Europe, from the massive Great Market Hall in Budapest to the beautiful Campo de' Fiori market square in Rome and the celebrated Rue Cler Street Market in Paris. But one of his favorites in Europe is the Bolhão Market in Porto, Portugal.

Steves highlights Bolhão in a Facebook post, chatting with André Apolinário, co-founder of Taste Porto Food Tours. Steves is impressed with two details about Bolhão in particular. First, shoppers can purchase a glass of wine from any vendor and sip it as they're shopping throughout the over 50,000-square-foot establishment. You can leave your glass anywhere, and the initials on the glass tell workers where it belongs. Steves called this "good Portuguese pleasure activism." Second, vendors at the market's 81 stalls keep their produce in season, meaning they're always introducing new offerings.

Another thing the Bolhão Market has going for it is its proximity to Lisbon, which Steves says feels like Europe's San Francisco. Porto is about 200 miles up the coast from Lisbon, and a high-speed train can get you from one city center to the other in about three hours. On Steves' trip, he ate breakfast in Lisbon and was at the Bolhão Market by lunchtime.