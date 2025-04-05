This Unique Temple Replica Near Los Angeles Makes California Feel Like Ancient Egypt
Take a scenic drive to Chino Hills, California, and you might take a turn that will suddenly make you feel like you have been transported to ancient Egypt or possibly cruising the Nile on a traditional sailboat. Located about 35 miles from Downtown Los Angeles, the Commons Shopping Center on Chino Hills Parkway has a striking replica of an ancient Egyptian temple. The original temples in Abu Simbel were reportedly built in the 1200s B.C. during the reign of Ramesses II and, like many ancient landmarks, are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The shopping center statue recreates the image of Pharaoh Ramesses II and his wife Queen Nefertari, as seen in the original temple. Accompanied by a sign promoting everyday shopping center stores, the structure was designed to be the centerpiece of the complex, showcasing an unconventional design for a restaurant called Farou Foods. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted many destinations, delayed the development of the structure and the restaurant's opening. There has been no word on when or if the plans will resume, but for now, it's become a quirky stop when driving through Chino Hills.
The Chino Hills Abu Simbel Temple replica employs many elements to add authenticity
While plans for the Chino Hills Abu Simbel replica remain on hold, locals and visitors alike can continue to appreciate the structure as a work of art. The care and commitment to making the structure as close to the original as possible are evident in the design details, which include hieroglyphics and intricate carvings that mirror the human and animal designs of the original structure. The builders even mirrored the aging effects of the over 3,000-year-old original. The organizer's commitment to making the replica as authentic as possible allegedly even extended to purchasing building materials directly from Egypt.
Now referred to as "the Egyptian Building," the structure is proving to be a standout attraction for many. There are many unique roadside stops across America, and road trippers exploring the scenic beauty of various California counties can discover the structure and marvel at its intricate design, attention to detail, unconventional location, and overall beauty. So, the next time you're driving through Los Angeles, head east to Chino Hills and stop at the Commons for a little piece of Egyptian-inspired beauty. While the structure is nothing compared to the authentic ancient Egyptian pyramids, it's a good way to see a unique California gem.