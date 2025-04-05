This Unique Temple Replica Near Los Angeles Makes California Feel Like Ancient Egypt

Take a scenic drive to Chino Hills, California, and you might take a turn that will suddenly make you feel like you have been transported to ancient Egypt or possibly cruising the Nile on a traditional sailboat. Located about 35 miles from Downtown Los Angeles, the Commons Shopping Center on Chino Hills Parkway has a striking replica of an ancient Egyptian temple. The original temples in Abu Simbel were reportedly built in the 1200s B.C. during the reign of Ramesses II and, like many ancient landmarks, are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The shopping center statue recreates the image of Pharaoh Ramesses II and his wife Queen Nefertari, as seen in the original temple. Accompanied by a sign promoting everyday shopping center stores, the structure was designed to be the centerpiece of the complex, showcasing an unconventional design for a restaurant called Farou Foods. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted many destinations, delayed the development of the structure and the restaurant's opening. There has been no word on when or if the plans will resume, but for now, it's become a quirky stop when driving through Chino Hills.