This Dreamy Coastal Country Is Home To The Most Blue Flag Beaches In The Americas

Travelers to Mexico should be excited that their favorite seaside destinations may be some of the most sustainable, safe, and eco-friendly in the world. The "Blue Flag" is a special voluntary designation, awarded to sites throughout the world that are dedicated to sustainable tourism and visitation. In addition to strict environmental parameters and eco-friendly stewardship, the site must also provide educational opportunities for visitors to learn about said environmental conditions, as well as the importance and impact of that particular area. Blue Flag-awarded destinations must also provide accessibility and safety for their clientele. Designated Blue Flag beaches, therefore, are beaches that meet these site standards, and they can be found all over the world, from Cyprus, Europe's most underrated Mediterranean island, to the fiery red sands of Ramla Bay in Malta. Seeing a Blue Flag award communicates how seriously the locale takes its environmental preservation as well as its visitors' well-being. That said, the dreamy coastal country that's home to the most Blue Flag beaches in America is none other than Mexico.

Mexico is host to some of the most spectacular seaside destinations, so much so that travelers debate which shores reign supreme as Mexico's best beaches. Mexico boasts 77 Blue Flag-designated beaches overall, the most of any country in the Americas. While it outranks its neighbors, the country with the highest density of Blue Flag beaches in the world is actually Spain (at 638 beaches in total), followed closely by Greece (583), and Turkey (567). Such high concentrations of Blue Flag beaches, as well as other Blue Flag sites, indicate that these destinations — with Mexico leading the helm on the American continents — engage in significant environmental work.