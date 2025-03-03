What Really Happens If You Miss Your Flight And Can You Get A Refund?

Sometimes, the universe just isn't on your side. You can do everything right and still miss your flight, thanks to a sudden downpour, a public transport meltdown, or a traffic jam from hell. None of that is your fault, but it's obviously not the airline's problem, either. That's where the "flat tire policy" comes in — because, well, people really do get flat tires on their way to the airport. While this policy won't magically refund your ticket, it might get you on the next available flight, sometimes at no extra cost. Just ask TikToker Jake Peterson, who quite literally had a flat tire and managed to score a free rebooking.

Don't expect airlines to advertise this perk, though. It's not universal, and those that do offer it have their own fine print. Southwest, for instance, lets you hop on standby for the next flight as long as you check in at the airport within two hours of your original departure. United reportedly follows a similar rule. Delta, on the other hand, takes a case-by-case approach, but a spokesperson told Thrillist that passengers should notify them ASAP if they know they'll be late. "Delta people have the autonomy to help customers get on a flight free of penalty in many circumstances," they noted — but only if you act fast.

If you're about to miss a flight (or already have), your best move is to call the airline immediately or plead your case at the counter. You might get a free rebooking, or you might have to cough up a fee. Worst-case scenario? You're shelling out for a pricey last-minute flight ticket. If that happens, you might just want to consider it a very expensive lesson. Better luck next time.