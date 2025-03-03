What Really Happens If You Miss Your Flight And Can You Get A Refund?
Few things are more soul-crushing than hyping yourself up for a trip — painstakingly planning, packing, and making sure everything's set — only to end up watching your plane take off without you. Whether it's an airline mishap, a security line that moves at the speed of a snail, or just your own bad time management, missing a flight can turn your dream getaway into a logistical nightmare. And if it's your fault? Don't expect airlines to hand you a refund with a smile.
Sometimes, airlines throw you a bone. If your missed flight was due to a delayed connection or some airline-induced chaos, you can get rebooked or get a fast refund. But what if you snoozed your alarm one too many times, spent too long debating luxury duty-free purchases, or got distracted scrolling TikTok at the gate? Congrats, you're officially a "no-show," and your ticket (and money) could disappear into the abyss.
However, missing a flight happens to the best of us — and not just to first-time fliers prone to rookie mistakes. Travel expert Peter Vlitas suggests playing the sympathy card to airline staff and making it clear that you tried to get there on time. "If you are at the counter, be polite, explain why you are late," he told USA Today. "Was the airport exit congested? Did it take too long to get to the counter? Make the case that you were late as a function of trying to get to the airport or counter or running to the gate." If luck is on your side, the airline's "flat tire policy" (if they have one) could be your saving grace. Prove that your delay wasn't just the result of poor planning, and you may be able to snag a seat on the next flight.
An airline's 'flat tire policy' can be your last resort
@jakepeterson114
What to do when you’re late for flight #plane #traveltok #traveltiktok #fyp #airlinenews #travelers #airline #travelessentials #plantsoftiktok #planespotting #vacation #luxurytravel♬ original sound - Jetsetter Jake
Sometimes, the universe just isn't on your side. You can do everything right and still miss your flight, thanks to a sudden downpour, a public transport meltdown, or a traffic jam from hell. None of that is your fault, but it's obviously not the airline's problem, either. That's where the "flat tire policy" comes in — because, well, people really do get flat tires on their way to the airport. While this policy won't magically refund your ticket, it might get you on the next available flight, sometimes at no extra cost. Just ask TikToker Jake Peterson, who quite literally had a flat tire and managed to score a free rebooking.
Don't expect airlines to advertise this perk, though. It's not universal, and those that do offer it have their own fine print. Southwest, for instance, lets you hop on standby for the next flight as long as you check in at the airport within two hours of your original departure. United reportedly follows a similar rule. Delta, on the other hand, takes a case-by-case approach, but a spokesperson told Thrillist that passengers should notify them ASAP if they know they'll be late. "Delta people have the autonomy to help customers get on a flight free of penalty in many circumstances," they noted — but only if you act fast.
If you're about to miss a flight (or already have), your best move is to call the airline immediately or plead your case at the counter. You might get a free rebooking, or you might have to cough up a fee. Worst-case scenario? You're shelling out for a pricey last-minute flight ticket. If that happens, you might just want to consider it a very expensive lesson. Better luck next time.