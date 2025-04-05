Situated On Spain's Southern Coast Is A Secluded Escape With Elite Golf And A Celebrity-Favorite Marina

If a trip to Spain is on your bucket list, you're far from being alone: Known for its fabulous food and breathtaking beaches, the famous European destination welcomes more than 56 million visitors annually. Travel to Spain is actually so rampant that the country has made concerted efforts to combat over-tourism in recent years. However, while major cities like Barcelona and Madrid face an increase in touristic saturation, many of Spain's elite have migrated south to a secluded escape along the soulful Andalusian coast: the exclusive enclave of Sotogrande.

Located just 13 miles northeast of the captivating city of Gibraltar, Sotogrande isn't exactly a town in the traditional sense. Rather, it's a 4,400-acre privately owned residential complex and resort situated within the San Roque municipality. Developed by Filipino-American businessman and army veteran Joseph McMicking in 1962, Sotogrande has earned a reputation as Spain's playground for the super-rich. Over the years, numerous celebrities and A-listers have flocked to the gated coastal community for its high-caliber luxury and privacy, including Maria Callas, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princes William and Harry, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carrey, and many more.

At the heart of Sotogrande lies the resort's expansive marina, a trendy hotspot for fine dining, boutique shopping, and opulent accommodations. Sotogrande is also a sought-after destination for its world-class sporting venues, including Real Club Valderrama, an exclusive championship golf course recognized as the best in Spain, and the Santa Maria Polo Club, which hosts the International Polo Tournament every summer.