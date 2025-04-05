Situated On Spain's Southern Coast Is A Secluded Escape With Elite Golf And A Celebrity-Favorite Marina
If a trip to Spain is on your bucket list, you're far from being alone: Known for its fabulous food and breathtaking beaches, the famous European destination welcomes more than 56 million visitors annually. Travel to Spain is actually so rampant that the country has made concerted efforts to combat over-tourism in recent years. However, while major cities like Barcelona and Madrid face an increase in touristic saturation, many of Spain's elite have migrated south to a secluded escape along the soulful Andalusian coast: the exclusive enclave of Sotogrande.
Located just 13 miles northeast of the captivating city of Gibraltar, Sotogrande isn't exactly a town in the traditional sense. Rather, it's a 4,400-acre privately owned residential complex and resort situated within the San Roque municipality. Developed by Filipino-American businessman and army veteran Joseph McMicking in 1962, Sotogrande has earned a reputation as Spain's playground for the super-rich. Over the years, numerous celebrities and A-listers have flocked to the gated coastal community for its high-caliber luxury and privacy, including Maria Callas, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princes William and Harry, Rod Stewart, Mariah Carrey, and many more.
At the heart of Sotogrande lies the resort's expansive marina, a trendy hotspot for fine dining, boutique shopping, and opulent accommodations. Sotogrande is also a sought-after destination for its world-class sporting venues, including Real Club Valderrama, an exclusive championship golf course recognized as the best in Spain, and the Santa Maria Polo Club, which hosts the International Polo Tournament every summer.
Eat, shop, and play at Sotogrande's upscale marina and beach clubs
Situated on one of the largest ports in all of Spain, the Sotogrande marina is the cultural center of the private enclave. Together, the port and marina house more than 1,300 berths for vessels of all sizes, including private and rental yachts. The marina is also home to Sotogrande's best shopping, including designer boutiques and the beloved Mercado de Levante, a traditional outdoor market held every Sunday morning (as well as Wednesday and Thursday nights in the summer).
In addition to shopping, the marina is also home to fine dining establishments like Ke Sotogrande, an elegant waterfront restaurant that's been serving upscale Mediterranean cuisine since 1990. "The attention, the food, the decor, the views of the port ... make it one of our favorite destinations," writes one TripAdvisor user. For a more laid-back dining experience along the marina, there's The Hairy Lemon, a relaxed gastropub with extensive drink and dining menus. "The food is definitely affordable and with [an] extra twist, not your typical tapas," reads one Google review.
Those seeking a more exclusive seaside environment for dinner and entertainment gravitate towards the resort's stylish beach clubs. La Reserva Club is perhaps the most famous in Sotogrande, which houses 30,000 square feet of private beach with full waiter service from on-site Nikkei-inspired fusion restaurant Ancala. The property at La Reserva Club also features its own championship golf course, tennis and padel court, and the Clubhouse restaurant driven by seasonal flavors.
Live like an A-lister in one of Sotogrande's luxury villas and hotels
Sotogrande has no shortage of luxury lodgings for guests and their families looking to take advantage of the resort's 300-plus days of sunshine per year. One of the most fashionable accommodations is the SO/ Sotogrande, an ultra-chic spa and hotel tucked into the hills of the countryside. Housed within the whitewashed walls of a former cortijo (Spanish farmhouse), the SO/ Sotogrande hosts a variety of impeccably decorated rooms and suites, each with a private terrace or balcony. The hotel also houses four distinctive dining and drink venues including Cortijo Santa María 1962, an intimate ode to Andalusian cuisine helmed by Michelin-starred chef Nicolas Isnard. "We were made to feel like VIPs from the moment we entered the property to the day we left," writes this Booking.com user.
For those who need a more centrally located stay, MIM Club Marítimo is a five-star hotel situated within the Sotogrande marina. Owned by legendary soccer player (and Sotogrande resident) Lionel Messi, the MIM hosts 45 spacious guest rooms and suites expertly decorated with nautical touches to complement the seaside surroundings. "The hotel styling in the bedrooms is great," reads a top review on TripAdvisor. The MIM also houses a luxurious full-service spa (complete with two jacuzzi pools), and a high-end restaurant run by chef Nandu Jubany of Michelin-starred Can Jubany. Currently undergoing renovation, the MIM Club Marítimo is set to re-open in June 2025.