One Of Rick Steves' Favorite 'Ends' Of Europe Is A Captivating Landmark With Intercontinental Views

In ancient Greece, the edge of the known world was marked by the Pillars of Hercules, twin mountains that rose from the mouth of the Mediterranean. One promontory stands tall off the Iberian Peninsula and the other strikes up from the continental tip of North Africa. What lay beyond these pillars was then unknown.

Today, we know one of these pillars as the Rock of Gibraltar, a part of the British territory off the coast of southern Spain. In many ways, it still demarcates the edge of Europe, as Rick Steves found in his travels. "A highlight of a visit here is a trip up to the summit of the spectacular, iconic Rock; a cable car takes you to the very top. The limestone massif is nearly a mile long, rising 1,400 feet with sheer faces," Steves writes on his website. "At the top you can explore old ramparts and drool at the 360-degree view of Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar, and the twinkling Costa del Sol arcing eastward."

This small but iconic British outpost has more than a spectacular view. For curious visitors, this is a fascinating place to see how geography has shaped the history of empires.