One Of The West's Most Historic Hot Springs Lodges Is An Oregon Gem With An Eerie Once-Abandoned History

During your stay, you may encounter a ghost or two. Visitors have reported a number of eerie happenings in the hotel, from unexplained screams in the night and disturbing smells coming from the former hospital rooms to mysterious blood on the walls and moving chairs. Phantom figures are also believed to haunt the area, including the spirit of a former hotel gardener who took his own life. In fact, the ghost of Robert E. Lee's wife — who was a regular guest at the hotel — is said to serenade visitors with ghostly piano music from the third floor.

If the ghost stories chill you to the bone, warm up in one of the five soaking pools surrounding the Hot Lake Reservoir. With cozy temperatures kept between 100 and 106 degrees Fahrenheit, the stone-lined pools are perfect for a restorative retreat situated in a quiet, scenic setting for uninterrupted serenity. When you're in need of refreshments, you needn't wander far. The Thermal Pub and Eatery inside The Lodge offers tasty wraps, fresh salads, and hearty entrées, as well as wines and beers crafted locally in Oregon. After dinner, you can catch a flick at the hotel's movie theater, which screens hand-curated classics and modern films from Thursday to Sunday. If you're craving more outdoor adventures, take a day trip (about a 45-minute drive south) to Baker City, an underappreciated little Oregon city surrounded in mountains and canyons. You can visit another haunted hotspot there, the Geiser Grand Hotel, which is supposedly frequented by a ghostly apparition named the Lady in Blue.