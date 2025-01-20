Is There A Best Order To Visiting European Countries? Rick Steves Says Yes

One of the perks of travel is calling the shots on your itinerary. Sure, there are unspoken rules — like not being that person who claps when the plane lands or knowing when not to touch ancient relics — but the overall plan is all yours. However, if it's your first time in Europe, Rick Steves has a suggestion that might save you from biting off more than you can chew: Pace your trip by cultural and sensory intensity — or, in his words, "cultural hairiness."

The concept is simple, really. The order of your destinations matters more than the actual countries you pick, especially if you want to have a grand time. The idea is to ease into Europe rather than diving headfirst into its wildest spots and feeling like you need a vacation from your vacation. Want to explore the so-called Machu Picchu of Europe or check out those breathtaking hidden gem churches? Steves says to start with "milder" destinations.

"If you plan to see Britain, the Alps, and Italy, do it in that order so you'll grow steadily into the more intense and crazy travel," he explained in his blog. "If you've never been out of the US, flying directly into Rome can be overwhelming. Even if you did survive Italy, everything after that would be anticlimactic. Start mild — that means England. England, compared to any place but the United States, is pretty dull. Don't get me wrong — it's a wonderful place to travel. But go there first, when cream teas and roundabouts will feel exotic." Steves believes the payoff is huge. By the time you hit destinations like Naples, Athens, or Sarajevo, you'll be ready to soak it all in without feeling overwhelmed. In short, you have to pace yourself, or Europe might just outpace you.