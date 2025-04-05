New Jersey's Charming Riverside Borough Offers A Chill, Historic, And Artsy Downtown Scene
It seems like New York City's cultural scene has unexpected competition across the water. An alternative is blossoming an hour away in Red Bank, New Jersey. The borough's artsy atmosphere and historic downtown make it worthy of a visit for those looking for a charming riverside escape.
Red Bank's history runs deep. The Lenni Lenape Native Americans inhabited the chunk of land along the Navesink River, whose red soil gives the area its name. Commerce and industrialization turned the Garden State town into a busy port with a waterfront commercial center. Red Bank's artsy downtown, historic at its core, offers a relaxed vibe unique to the New Jersey shore.
Red Bank's charm stems from its small size. Despite its popularity, the riverside borough remains small, about 2.2 square miles. Locals divide it into sections, not neighborhoods. Such tight quarters make the destination a tight-knit community of over 12,000 people, reminiscent of New York's fabled East Village in the 1960s.
Chill with the Count, or Silent Bob, in Red Bank's artsy downtown
Despite its size, visitors will have plenty to do. Red Bank's downtown area includes over 300 shops, 20 art galleries, and 80 restaurants. Any visit requires experiencing the artsy downtown scene with fervor — like you would any underrated New Jersey gem.
The beating heart of that scene is the Count Basie Center for the Arts, a noteworthy venue for performances of all stripes, including theater, music, films, and stand-up comedy. Opened in 1926, the landmark theater named after Red Bank native and jazz legend William J. "Count" Basie often hosts acts of his caliber. Even New Jersey's most famous son, Bruce Springsteen, has a habit of showing up unannounced at the theater.
Red Bank's downtown includes an unexpected cult favorite: Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, a comic book store owned by filmmaker Kevin Smith, best known for "Clerks" and the "Jay and Silent Bob" franchise. The shop features paraphernalia connected to the "View Askewniverse" created by Smith, a sizeable amount of it autographed by Smith himself. Regular ol' comic book nerds will find plenty to enjoy as well.
Close to NYC, yet also so far
Red Bank's affordable accommodations, proximity to three major airports (Newark, LaGuardia, and JFK), and connection to every major public transportation option make it a perfect hub for any New York metro area visit. That's right, skip overnighting in New York City proper. Flipping the script may sound crazy, but a trip from Red Bank to New York City takes about an hour by bus or by car and costs less than the premium you pay for being in Manhattan.
A broad range of accommodations is available, from waterfront treasures like the Molly Pitcher Inn to charming bed and breakfasts or chain hotels, costing around $250 a night. Be sure to book beforehand if you're visiting during the spring or summer. Those looking for a bargain can visit during the winter, though you should also expect limited hours at all attractions.
Be prepared to be overwhelmed by Red Bank during your visit. The density of its cultural scene will force you to make tough decisions during your stay. You won't see everything it offers; just enjoy the retro chill vibes of its historic downtown and thriving arts scene, with a chill only New Jersey's coast can offer.