New Jersey's Charming Riverside Borough Offers A Chill, Historic, And Artsy Downtown Scene

It seems like New York City's cultural scene has unexpected competition across the water. An alternative is blossoming an hour away in Red Bank, New Jersey. The borough's artsy atmosphere and historic downtown make it worthy of a visit for those looking for a charming riverside escape.

Red Bank's history runs deep. The Lenni Lenape Native Americans inhabited the chunk of land along the Navesink River, whose red soil gives the area its name. Commerce and industrialization turned the Garden State town into a busy port with a waterfront commercial center. Red Bank's artsy downtown, historic at its core, offers a relaxed vibe unique to the New Jersey shore.

Red Bank's charm stems from its small size. Despite its popularity, the riverside borough remains small, about 2.2 square miles. Locals divide it into sections, not neighborhoods. Such tight quarters make the destination a tight-knit community of over 12,000 people, reminiscent of New York's fabled East Village in the 1960s.