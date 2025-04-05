One Of The World's Cleanest Villages Offers An Authentic Bali Experience With Renowned Beauty

Bali is best known for its sweeping white sand beaches, azure waters, and rich cultural heritage that shows up in its many temples, shrines, and local festivals. The relatively small Indonesian island in Southeast Asia holds more travel gems once you make your way inland, from rice fields amidst rolling green hills to ancient sites. The serene inland region of the island is largely responsible for making Bali one of the best destinations in the world for a wellness vacation. What makes it particularly fun to explore is the plethora of small towns and villages that each have their own character. There's Pererenan, considered to be the "coolest" seaside village in the world for its black sand beaches and laid-back surf culture. Then, on the opposite end of the spectrum but equally worth a visit, there is one of the world's cleanest villages — Penglipuran.

While some destinations may try to present a facade of neatness to their most visited areas, Penglipuran is different. Cleanliness and living in harmony with nature are tenets deeply ingrained within the locals of this East Bali village, which dates back to the 14th century. From sustainable construction using local bamboo to waste segregation and recycling, the people of Penglipuran follow best practices more effectively than most green cities. It's no surprise, then, that Penglipuran was named one of the three cleanest villages in the world, along with Mawlynnong in India and Giethoorn in the Netherlands. However, it isn't just cleanliness; the village also holds ancient temples, traditional houses unlike any others in Bali, and is situated in the Bangli District surrounded by a bamboo forest.