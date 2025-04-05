The Best Free Apps For Tracking Flights, According To Users

Flight tracking can be a fun hobby or a useful tool to stay up-to-date on a loved one's travels. When traveling, a flight-tracking app can help to make sure you're notified about your flight details and any changes that might happen -– oftentimes even faster than the official app of the airline in charge of your flight. The apps also keep your details in one place, which can help to reduce your stress and help you find what you need quickly. Whether you want to make your trip easier, keep track of your flights, or just watch where airplanes travel for fun, apps like Flight Tracker and Plane Finder offer plenty of information and tools to help you find everything you need. The following apps were chosen based on their positive reviews and recommendations to ensure that they are just what readers are looking for — without paywalls or too many annoying errors.

However, there are a fair number of apps on the market to choose from, and all of them cater to slightly different needs. After all, you don't need to know the details of gate numbers if you're just curious about where the plane above you is going. Instead of downloading and testing out all of these apps individually to find your favorite, this short list of apps available on both Android and iOS offers you a wide range of highly-rated options to choose from and provides a quick overview based on an in-depth dive into reviews, as discussed later. A flight-tracking app may not be one of the best apps for making your travel plans, according to Rick Steves, but it is useful to have all the same.