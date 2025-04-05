Ireland's Most Complete And Authentic Medieval Castle Offers Unique Banquets And An Interactive Folk Park

Ireland is full of historical sites, from a medieval Irish inn located in Kilkenny to a neolithic tomb that's Ireland's "answer to the Pyramids." While most tourists dive head-first into touristy Irish staples like Temple Bar in Dublin and the Cliffs of Moher along the Wild Atlantic Way, there are so many underrated, award-winning hotspots for visitors that offer an authentic Irish experience. Bunratty Castle and Folk Park is a catch-all for tourists looking to experience Irish history and culture. Considered Ireland's most complete medieval castle, you can spend time exploring this furnished structure and wander through the historical folk park, where staff are dressed as if they time-traveled from the past.

Originally built in 1250, this motte-and-bailey castle was home to many nobles, most notably Richard de Clare, who famously led the Anglo-Norman invasion of Ireland in 1169, marking the beginning of 800 years of English occupation in Ireland. The impressive fortress was reconstructed in the 1950s, sitting in the center of an archaic town with village streets, pubs, thatched cottages, and native Irish farm animals.

Bunratty Castle is situated in County Clare along the Shannon Estuary, where Ireland's longest river meets the Atlantic Ocean. Just 7 miles from Shannon International Airport and about 140 miles from Dublin, visitors can easily get to the area by car or any of the convenient bus and train services from popular cities like Galway, Limerick, and Dublin. Bunratty Castle and Folk Park is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and has free parking. Admission starts at €15 (or about $16) per adult, and it increases slightly during the spring and summer. While walk-ins are allowed, it's advised to pre-book tickets online. After the final admission, a medieval banquet takes place every evening in the Great Hall.