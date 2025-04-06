One Of California's Best Cities To Live In Is An Artsy, Self-Named 'Cowboy Capital Of The World'

San Francisco often steals the spotlight in Northern California, and rightfully so. However, the area is home to a variety of other charming cities. From Benicia, the boutique-filled port city known as the "jewel" of the Bay Area, to Crockett, a historic "sugar town" of vintage shops, the region is dotted with a number of spellbinding communities, each offering its own unique charms. Nestled between San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley is another unsung gem of the Golden State: Oakdale. Though often overshadowed by its larger neighbors, this quintessential Northern California town has a character and appeal all its own.

Situated about 15 miles outside of Modesto in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, Oakdale stands out as one of the best cities to live in the state, according to the online geography resource WorldAtlas. And with a budding arts scene, a distinct small-town feel, picturesque views of the nearby Stanislaus River, and easy access to outdoor recreation, it's not hard to see why. Although Oakdale's cost of living is about 12% higher than the national average, it still remains more affordable than many other California cities, making it an appealing place to call home.

Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Oakdale's agricultural roots run deep. The first family settled in the area in 1853 during the California Gold Rush, and the historic town was officially established 18 years later. By 1880, 500 people were living in the town; today, the city boasts a population of about 23,000 people. Despite its growth, Oakdale remains true to its Western heritage, hosting an annual rodeo and other cowboy-themed events throughout the year to pay homage to the town's frontier past.