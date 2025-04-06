One Of California's Best Cities To Live In Is An Artsy, Self-Named 'Cowboy Capital Of The World'
San Francisco often steals the spotlight in Northern California, and rightfully so. However, the area is home to a variety of other charming cities. From Benicia, the boutique-filled port city known as the "jewel" of the Bay Area, to Crockett, a historic "sugar town" of vintage shops, the region is dotted with a number of spellbinding communities, each offering its own unique charms. Nestled between San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley is another unsung gem of the Golden State: Oakdale. Though often overshadowed by its larger neighbors, this quintessential Northern California town has a character and appeal all its own.
Situated about 15 miles outside of Modesto in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, Oakdale stands out as one of the best cities to live in the state, according to the online geography resource WorldAtlas. And with a budding arts scene, a distinct small-town feel, picturesque views of the nearby Stanislaus River, and easy access to outdoor recreation, it's not hard to see why. Although Oakdale's cost of living is about 12% higher than the national average, it still remains more affordable than many other California cities, making it an appealing place to call home.
Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Oakdale's agricultural roots run deep. The first family settled in the area in 1853 during the California Gold Rush, and the historic town was officially established 18 years later. By 1880, 500 people were living in the town; today, the city boasts a population of about 23,000 people. Despite its growth, Oakdale remains true to its Western heritage, hosting an annual rodeo and other cowboy-themed events throughout the year to pay homage to the town's frontier past.
Explore Oakdale's art and cowboy culture
Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or considering a move to the area, those visiting Oakdale can immerse themselves in the town's rich history at every turn. The annual Oakdale Rodeo, held each year during the second weekend of April, offers the best way to experience the city's cowboy culture. The must-see event features thrilling competitions that showcase the skills of local cowboys and cowgirls.
Learn more about the rodeo's champions with a visit to the Oakdale Cowboy Museum, located inside the historic Southern Pacific Railroad depot. Tour the museum's Rodeo Gallery, which features an array of memorabilia from local cowboys, including buckles, trophy saddles, and chaps. Visitors can step back in time at the museum's Ranching Gallery, which has various tools used by pioneering families on display. The museum also hosts a variety of events that celebrate the American West, from its annual dinner and auction, held each September, to Cowboy Christmas, a Western-themed holiday market.
Located half a mile away from the museum, the Oakdale Museum and History Center offers visitors another chance to learn about the city's storied past. Visitors can also admire the colorful artworks of the town's thriving arts community, which are showcased through the many murals adorning the city's walls.
Outdoor attractions to see in and around Oakdale
In addition to its cowboy-themed attractions and vibrant murals, Oakdale offers a wealth of outdoor adventures. Nestled on the northern bank of the Stanislaus River, the Oakdale Recreation Area invites visitors to explore walking trails and fishing ponds. For an easy, scenic hike, walk along the Oakdale Recreation Area Trail, a 0.4-mile loop that winds through the park.
The Woodward Reservoir, situated about 6 miles north of Oakdale, is a sprawling wilderness oasis perfect for a relaxing day spent in nature. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the 3,700-acre site features a massive 2,900-acre body of water, providing endless options for outdoor enthusiasts. As one Oakdale local shared in a Tripadvisor review: "Good lake for camping and boating. Also, a great place to go on a hot afternoon for swimming, paddle boarding, and an easy picnic." Visitors can enjoy this natural retreat for a $20 vehicle fee, at the time of writing, with a $5 discount available for residents.
Oakdale sits about 70 miles east of Yosemite National Park, making it a relatively short drive from this natural wonder. The town also lies roughly 2.5 hours away from the Henry W. Coe State Park, Northern California's largest state park, offering visitors and locals alike countless opportunities for recreation and exploration.