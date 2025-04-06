Halfway Between Asheville And Greenville Is A Hidden Blue Ridge Mountain Wine Region With Unmatched Beauty

A hidden mountain wine region between Asheville, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina is raising eyebrows among oenophiles (or wine connoisseurs) for complex vintages crafted from grapes common in Europe, as well as wine crafted from French-American hybrid grapes and some grapes that are native to the Blue Ridge Mountains of the Tarheel state. The small, mountainous wine-growing district, officially recognized as the Crest of the Blue Ridge Henderson County American Viticultural Area in 2019, consists of seven wineries as of 2024, and, while still small at just 215 square miles, it is producing several varieties of wine and attracting more and more wine-centric tourists to this special part of Appalachia.

The designation of the "new" AVA in North Carolina adds to the growing appeal of wine and wine tourism across the area, from this breathtaking Virginia destination that blends award-winning wines with centuries of history, south to the Blue Ridge foothills in northern Georgia where the term "wine country" is taking on a whole new meaning in the American Southeast. Indeed, an enthusiastic wine tourist could craft an impressive weeklong tour from Georgia north to Virginia, and a stop in Hendersonville, North Carolina, would put them right in the middle of this fledgling AVA that shows lots of promise.