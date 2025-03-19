This Breathtaking Virginia Destination Blends Award-Winning Wines With Centuries Of History

One of America's oldest and most beloved winemaking regions isn't actually located in California and its famous Napa Valley, but in Virginia. The state boasts a unique terroir that churns out some of the country's best wines, all while turning the ambitious dream of one of America's founding fathers into a delicious reality. The Monticello American Viticultural Area that stretches across Virginia's Piedmont was conceived by America's first oenophile and its third president, Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson first pioneered the Monticello wine region in the 1770s when he bought up acres of valuable land around the gorgeous college town of Charlottesville to grow grapes. Today, the entire wine region comes to about 800 square miles of the Virginia Piedmont and reaches up to the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west.

As an avid wine collector, Jefferson believed that the Piedmont of Virginia, with its rich soils, high altitude, hot summers, and cool winters, would be ideal for growing grapes that maximized the summer heat and produced high-sugar fruit that could be used to produce full-bodied wines — and rightly so. It took time and lots of trial and error, but today, some 250 years after his first attempts at growing grapes around his home in Monticello, there are about 40 wineries in the designated Monticello American Viticultural Area, with many making award-winning wines from a unique variety of grapes. Together, these vintners make up the Monticello Wine Trail, and for would-be oenophiles, this area is definitely worth a visit. It truly is one of America's under-the-radar wine regions that deserves the same hype as Napa in California.