Japan's Most Beautiful Mirror-Like Lake Near Mount Fuji Offers Scenic Views Of Lush Cherry Blossoms

The bloom of Japan's iconic pink cherry blossoms, or sakura, is so much of a cultural phenomenon that a specific word exists to describe the act of enjoying their petals: hanami, meaning "flower viewing." And there's no better way to view these stunning blossoms than with the backdrop Japan's most famous landmark, Mount Fuji. Spread around the base of this still-active volcano is a cluster of five lakes known as Fujigoko, or the Fuji Five Lakes — and the most famous of these is Lake Kawaguchi, where the view of Mount Fuji rising up across the water, according to many reviews on Tripadvisor, is a "sight to behold." On clear days, the lake is known to be so calm you might be able to see Mount Fuji reflected across its surface.

Lake Kawaguchi has grown in popularity as a tourist destination thanks in part to social media. Aesthetic Instagram posts of Mount Fuji towering behind the roof of a popular Japanese convenience store chain had travelers flocking to that particular location in Lake Kawaguchi on a daily basis to recreate the photo. The cherry blossom spots around the lake itself, however, are just as impressive and aesthetically pleasing, and several locations are easily reachable by public transportation. Early spring will be the best time to catch the cherry blossoms. The trees around Lake Kawaguchi reach their peak bloom during the middle of April, lasting for roughly two weeks.

Being located just under two hours outside of Tokyo makes Lake Kawaguchi an easy day trip from the capital, especially to see cherry blossoms away from packed crowds that routinely swarm the city. The surrounding resort town, called Kawaguchiko, is also bustling with hot spring baths, outdoor activities, and cultural attractions that make staying overnight worth it too.