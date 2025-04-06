The Only Hotel Inside Zion National Park Is Tucked Right Into A Breathtaking Red Rock Canyon

Camping offers an affordable way to experience the U.S.'s most beautiful parks, but those seeking creature comforts have options when visiting Zion National Park, Utah. Dwarfed by towering canyon walls streaked in red, pale pink, and orange, Zion National Park Lodge offers awe-inspiring views of sandstone cliffs in the heart of Zion. Although Zion is hardly the U.S. national park to visit if you want to avoid crowds, staying at the lodge allows guests to enjoy the dramatic desert scenery and night sky with far fewer people.

Granted national park status in 1919, Zion's maze of steep, red-rock canyons and high-altitude forests have enchanted people for generations, from the Southern Paiute tribes to Mormon pioneers. Starting in the early 1900s, railway companies laid lines to prominent national parks, constructed lodges, and promoted nature tourism. This led to the creation of Zion National Park Lodge, as well as Old Faithful Inn at Yellowstone National Park.

Although Zion National Park Lodge has undergone extensive renovations since opening in 1925, it still feels like the quintessential mountain retreat, complete with stone fireplaces and chimneys. Today, the lodge is the only in-park hotel and an ideal jumping-off point for exploring Zion's 146,597 acres, hiking over 90 miles of trail, and admiring gushing waterfalls. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor shared, "Watching the deer and turkey in the evenings on the main lawn and just taking in the beauty of the surrounding rock formations completes the experience for a great Zion trip!"