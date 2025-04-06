The Only Hotel Inside Zion National Park Is Tucked Right Into A Breathtaking Red Rock Canyon
Camping offers an affordable way to experience the U.S.'s most beautiful parks, but those seeking creature comforts have options when visiting Zion National Park, Utah. Dwarfed by towering canyon walls streaked in red, pale pink, and orange, Zion National Park Lodge offers awe-inspiring views of sandstone cliffs in the heart of Zion. Although Zion is hardly the U.S. national park to visit if you want to avoid crowds, staying at the lodge allows guests to enjoy the dramatic desert scenery and night sky with far fewer people.
Granted national park status in 1919, Zion's maze of steep, red-rock canyons and high-altitude forests have enchanted people for generations, from the Southern Paiute tribes to Mormon pioneers. Starting in the early 1900s, railway companies laid lines to prominent national parks, constructed lodges, and promoted nature tourism. This led to the creation of Zion National Park Lodge, as well as Old Faithful Inn at Yellowstone National Park.
Although Zion National Park Lodge has undergone extensive renovations since opening in 1925, it still feels like the quintessential mountain retreat, complete with stone fireplaces and chimneys. Today, the lodge is the only in-park hotel and an ideal jumping-off point for exploring Zion's 146,597 acres, hiking over 90 miles of trail, and admiring gushing waterfalls. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor shared, "Watching the deer and turkey in the evenings on the main lawn and just taking in the beauty of the surrounding rock formations completes the experience for a great Zion trip!"
Rustic rooms, suites, and cabins at Zion National Park Lodge
Designed to blend seamlessly with the rugged landscape, Zion National Park Lodge occupies a vast stretch of lawn between the cliffs, featuring natural building materials, including reddish Navajo sandstone and rough-sawn timber reminiscent of log cabins. Choose from 52 rooms and suites or 40 standalone cabins with wooden furniture and textiles inspired by Indigenous weaving. And the best part? They all have air conditioning and private balconies or patios for taking in the views.
The basic rooms come with either double, queen, or king-sized bedding, a mini-fridge, and a flat-screen TV, while the suites have a kitchenette (fridge, microwave, and sink) and a seating area. Dating back to the 1920s, the cozy cabins don't have TVs, Wi-Fi, or kitchens, but you can warm up in front of the fireplace or store food in the mini-fridge.
Guests can relax in the hunting lodge-like main lobby or enjoy a meal at Red Rock Grill or Castle Dome Cafe. As the only restaurants in the park, they offer simple meals that will fuel you up for a full day of exploring. Dine on fast food like burgers and chicken fingers while sitting on the outdoor patio at Castle Dome Cafe, relax with a pint in the beer garden, or enjoy a sit-down meal in Red Rock Grill's wood-paneled dining room or heated deck. The grill offers American classics like steaks, sandwiches, and full breakfasts.
Things to do in Zion National Park
Zion National Park Lodge is steps from many of the preserve's main attractions, connected by a free shuttle bus that makes stops between the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and the Temple of Sinawava. Less than a five-minute walk from the lodge, the Emerald Pools Trailhead follows a family-friendly 1.2-mile path to Lower Emerald Pools. Not only is the trail one of easiest in the park, it's also incredibly beautiful, offering views of a cascade of white water tumbling into a deep-green pool.
If you're an experienced hiker and are well-prepared, head to nearby Angel's Landing Trail, the scenic Utah hike that attracts the masses despite its deadly reputation. At 5,790 feet with steep drops on either side, the final summit truly feels like the home of angels, but it has also claimed 14 lives in the last 100 years. Now, hikers must apply for a permit before hitting the trail.
Visitors can also attempt The Narrows, an iconic river canyon trail that's an enchanting adventure through nature's beauty. Take the shuttle to the Temple of Sinawava and hike the bottom-up path as far as Big Springs (9 miles out-and-back). The 1-mile paved, wheelchair-accessible trail will drop you at the entrance to The Narrows, a gorge where the Virgin River cuts through thousands of feet of canyon. But, if you want to see more, you have to walk through the river.