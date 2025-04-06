Florida's Hidden Wine Window Is A Unique Tampa Gem Steeped In Italian Elegance And Vintage Charm

Wine windows in Florence, Italy, have skyrocketed in popularity since the "#EuropeanSummer" trend ran rampant across TikTok. Now, people dream of going to the charming Tuscan town, walking the cobblestone streets, and stumbling upon a buchette del vino, or little wine hole. However, not everyone has the luxury of going. You can still find the same experience without the passport on Davis Islands in Tampa, Florida. One adorable establishment, Oggi Italian, has recreated the historic Tuscan concept that has been around since the late 1550s. You can walk up to the small opening, ask for the red, white, or bubbles you want, and when it's ready, they'll ring a bell just as they do in the Italian town.

The restaurant has an extensive wine list, with the majority of the selections coming from Italy. In fact, Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the quality. The restaurant also has a spritz bar, where you can try these wines on tap. If you're unsure what to order, taste-test a couple of them with a wine flight. While it might not be Tuscany, the absolute best Italian destination for wine lovers, it definitely comes close.