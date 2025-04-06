Florida's Hidden Wine Window Is A Unique Tampa Gem Steeped In Italian Elegance And Vintage Charm
Wine windows in Florence, Italy, have skyrocketed in popularity since the "#EuropeanSummer" trend ran rampant across TikTok. Now, people dream of going to the charming Tuscan town, walking the cobblestone streets, and stumbling upon a buchette del vino, or little wine hole. However, not everyone has the luxury of going. You can still find the same experience without the passport on Davis Islands in Tampa, Florida. One adorable establishment, Oggi Italian, has recreated the historic Tuscan concept that has been around since the late 1550s. You can walk up to the small opening, ask for the red, white, or bubbles you want, and when it's ready, they'll ring a bell just as they do in the Italian town.
The restaurant has an extensive wine list, with the majority of the selections coming from Italy. In fact, Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the quality. The restaurant also has a spritz bar, where you can try these wines on tap. If you're unsure what to order, taste-test a couple of them with a wine flight. While it might not be Tuscany, the absolute best Italian destination for wine lovers, it definitely comes close.
Oggi is more than just a Tampa spritz window
On a trip to Italy, tourists have a certain level of expectation regarding the culinary scene. While Oggi Italian isn't located in one of America's best "Little Italy" neighborhoods, it is at the forefront of the Italian food scene in this Florida city. After all, the restaurant owes its four stars on Google Reviews to more than just the walk-up wine window.
From Genovese pesto gnocchi to the shrimp fra diavolo and the eggplant polpette with spaghetti, each meal is authentic to what you'd find a nonna cooking for a mouthwatering Sunday dinner. The creamy fettuccini and cheesy Margherita flatbreads will transport you overseas, you won't even remember you're in Tampa. The restaurant has different lunch items than they do for dinner, as well. Get the tender meatball sandwich by day before enjoying your mussels laid atop bucatini by night.
If you can't get enough, Oggi allows you to continue your culinary experience at home. The company's website has a tutorial on how to make ravioli della mamma from scratch. Now, all you have to do is serve yourself a glass of wine out of your window at home while the scent of cheesy ravioli fills your kitchen, though you will be missing Oggi's authentic ambiance.
Oggi, a European paradise in Florida
Oggi Italian is a little slice of Italy on Davis Islands. The eatery has the colors of the Italian flag decorated at the Buchette Spritz Bar and terrace seating, which is very common in the European country. Italian cities are also filled with narrow walkways and tall ancient buildings. This Florida hot spot's take on an overseas restaurant provides guests with narrow hallway seating, giving the Italian vintage charm people are familiar with. There are hanging lights to set the mood in the evening, as well as plants growing along a gated fence to give that antique vine vibe typically seen along Italian buildings. The wine window has a wooden barrel etched in the wall beside it to look like an old vineyard cellar, adding a sense of history that invites visitors to age back in time.
The adorable spot might not have European prices, but they do have specials and promotional deals, like a $5 spritz during happy hour, which customers love to take advantage of. Since it is located in Tampa, you may not have to stumble over cobblestone streets, but if you close your eyes, you might just forget the continent you're in.