One Of The Netherlands' Most Famous Nature Reserves Is A Giant Park Uniquely Blending Art And Natural Beauty

After ticking off a bucket list visit to Amsterdam, take a train toward the German border to explore a rare symphony of nature and art in De Hoge Veluwe National Park. The park covers more than 13,000 acres of lush pine woodlands, glittering fens, heathlands punctuated by tight bunches of purple heather, and shifting inland sand drifts. For active travelers, there are over 20 miles of cycling and hiking trails winding through forests and fields animated by herds of deer. But there's arts and culture, too, with the Kröller-Müller Museum housing one of the world's finest and largest Vincent van Gogh collections and the architectural gem, the Jachthuis, a distinctive 19th-century family home inspired by an English country house.

To reach De Hoge Veluwe National Park from Amsterdam, you'll take the train from Amsterdam Centraal Station to either Apeldoorn or Ede-Wageningen before boarding a bus to the park entrance. The journey takes an hour and 30 minutes. The entrance fee is approximately 14 euros (over $14), but you'll need to pay an additional fee (it costs about the same as the park entry) to visit the Kröller-Müller Museum. Entry to the museum is free for those with a Museumkaart (Netherlands museum pass).

As cycling is such a beloved national pastime in the Netherlands, you'll encounter cycles everywhere, and happily, you get a basic white cycle as part of the park's entrance fee. But for cyclists hoping for something more than the basic model, there are tandem bikes, tricycles, and electric bikes for between $10 and $25 a day.