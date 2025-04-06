The Sea Of Cortez' Best-Kept Secret Is A Fun And Lively Beach Town With Pristine White Sands

Many of Baja California's hidden gems have already been uncovered, but one city remains a well-kept secret. San Felipe is a beautiful lesser-known city located on the northeast side of Baja California, two hours south of the U.S. border. While most tourists flock to the Baja peninsula hot spot of Cabo San Lucas, the northern end of the promontory remains relatively laid-back in comparison. Much like Baja California Sur's best-kept secret of Loreto, San Felipe is the place to go for a quiet beach vacation. The city does get crowded when spring break rolls around, as San Felipe has long been considered a top spring break destination for college students. It offers the perfect mix of action and adventure, natural beauty, and relaxation. Whether you love peaceful strolls on the beach, thrilling off-road excursions to hot springs, or adventures on the water, San Felipe has you covered.

As an international traveler, the easiest way to get to San Felipe is by landing at the Mexicali International Airport, located two hours north of San Felipe on Mexico's side of the border. From the airport, it is best to arrange a private shuttle, rent a vehicle, or hire a taxi to transport you to San Felipe. However, having your own car gives you the freedom to explore the many nearby sights and attractions, which are definitely worth checking out. Though San Felipe has become more popular over the years, it undoubtedly remains one of the last hidden gems in Baja California.