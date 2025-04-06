The Sea Of Cortez' Best-Kept Secret Is A Fun And Lively Beach Town With Pristine White Sands
Many of Baja California's hidden gems have already been uncovered, but one city remains a well-kept secret. San Felipe is a beautiful lesser-known city located on the northeast side of Baja California, two hours south of the U.S. border. While most tourists flock to the Baja peninsula hot spot of Cabo San Lucas, the northern end of the promontory remains relatively laid-back in comparison. Much like Baja California Sur's best-kept secret of Loreto, San Felipe is the place to go for a quiet beach vacation. The city does get crowded when spring break rolls around, as San Felipe has long been considered a top spring break destination for college students. It offers the perfect mix of action and adventure, natural beauty, and relaxation. Whether you love peaceful strolls on the beach, thrilling off-road excursions to hot springs, or adventures on the water, San Felipe has you covered.
As an international traveler, the easiest way to get to San Felipe is by landing at the Mexicali International Airport, located two hours north of San Felipe on Mexico's side of the border. From the airport, it is best to arrange a private shuttle, rent a vehicle, or hire a taxi to transport you to San Felipe. However, having your own car gives you the freedom to explore the many nearby sights and attractions, which are definitely worth checking out. Though San Felipe has become more popular over the years, it undoubtedly remains one of the last hidden gems in Baja California.
The best things to do in San Felipe
Nestled between the mystical desert landscape of Baja California and the glittering Sea of Cortez, San Felipe is a quiet yet vibrant city known for its authentic Mexican culture. San Felipe is not nearly as commercialized as other Baja hot spots like Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. However, the tourism industry in San Felipe is steadily on the rise, with new hotels and amenities popping up constantly. However, visitors and locals alike continue to enjoy a slower-paced lifestyle, pristine beaches, and fewer crowds in this lesser-known slice of paradise.
San Felipe is a beloved destination for sport fishing and off-roading in the surrounding coastal desert. It's also home to one of the best golf courses in Baja, Las Caras de Mexico, an 18-hole championship course overlooking the sea. The city's bustling beachfront promenade is the place to go for people-watching, shopping for handmade items, and indulging in Mexican street food or fresh-caught fish. The most popular beach in town, Playa San Felipe, is the place to go for thrills and adventures on the water, including banana boat rides, jet skis, and fishing excursions. The breezy conditions, sunny skies, and warm waters make Baja California the perfect place for kite and windsurfing. Board a sailboat or catamaran with an experienced captain, or if you have the right credentials, rent one for the afternoon and experience the beauty of Baja California from the sea. After sunset, San Felipe's nightlife scene comes alive, featuring lively bars, restaurants, and concerts along the Malecón boardwalk.
Essential places to visit near San Felipe
There's no shortage of activities to keep you busy in San Felipe, but there are also plenty of stunning destinations nearby that are totally worth exploring. Roughly 35 miles outside of the city is Valle Chico, a desert oasis with waterfalls, canyons, hot springs, and scenic hikes galore. Located within the Sierra San Pedro Mártir mountains, Valle Chico is full of ancient human history and features petroglyphs from long-ago civilizations. The landscape is dotted with Mexican blue palms — palm trees with blue leaves that are unique to Baja California. The best place to see them at Valle Chico is in the El Berrendo Canyon. Keep in mind that the rugged terrain is best suited for off-roading and four-wheel drive vehicles, and traveling with a trustworthy local guide may be the safest way to explore the area.
Another must-do excursion from San Felipe is a trip to Puertecitos Hot Springs. The hot springs are located in the small town of Puertecitos, around 54 miles down the coast from San Felipe. These naturally warm pools contain sulfur and are believed to have healing properties. The water may be scalding hot at low tide, so be sure to test the temperature beforehand and wait until it cools down. One of the top attractions in the area is Valley of the Giants, an otherworldly valley full of giant cacti. The Mexican cardon cactus, native to the deserts of Baja California, is the world's largest cactus. It can live for up to 200 years and reach staggering heights of over 65 feet. Have your camera at the ready in the Valley of Giants, as you won't be able to resist snapping a photo of these prickly beasts.