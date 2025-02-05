The Best Spring Break Destinations Across The World For College Students

If you're a college student looking for that classic, cinematic spring break experience (we're talking keg stands, all-night partying, and poolside DJ sets), then you'll want to run — don't walk — to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Just over the border, this tropical destination is infamous for its epic spring break parties that take over the island every March-April season.

During the day, you and your crew can experience the stunningly blue waters along Cabo's many beaches. For the kind of views you've probably seen all over your Instagram feed, post up at Medano Beach. This tourist hub is perfect for a day of partying and people-watching. For the student-athletes and adventurers, you can head to the less-crowded Los Cerritos Beach for a more action-packed day of snorkeling, surfing, jet skiing, and water sports. But don't tire yourself out too much because once the sun sets, Cabo is transformed from a beachy paradise into a nightclub on sand, offering the kind of views and experiences you won't want to miss.

Head to El Squid Roe, a three-story nightclub that has entertained the likes of Beyoncé and Drake, or the Cabo Wabo Cantina, which has been in operation since 1990 and is renowned for its live rock music. For the best DJ sets in town, check out Crania, an outdoor location nestled in nearby desert dunes where you and your classmates can dance all night under the bright Cabo stars.