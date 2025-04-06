An Iconic Destination Has Unseated The Blue Ridge Parkway As America's Most-Visited National Park Site

The popularity of American national parks continues to increase, according to data from the National Park Service (NPS), which manages 433 parks nationwide. In 2024, a record 331 million visits were made to various national park sites nationwide (via NPS). Topping the list that year was the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, unseating Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, which has consistently topped the rankings. According to the NPS database, approximately 17 million visits were made to Golden Gate throughout 2024, versus 16 million to Blue Ridge. While Blue Ridge Parkway did experience some damage due to the impact of Hurricane Helene, which led to its temporary closure, many reasons explain Golden Gate's popularity and why it is ranked number one.

Covering approximately 82,000 acres, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area is an environmentalist's dream, as it supports and protects 19 distinct ecosystems home to many plant and animal species. It's a perfect place for travelers with varied interests. Nature lovers can hike along the numerous trails at Marin Headlands or go whale-watching at Muir Beach Overlook. History buffs can visit the famed Alcatraz Island or Presidio of San Francisco, a former army post that was the site for many landmark events. Art lovers can explore the Headlands Center for the Arts, which showcases numerous art performances in what were once military buildings. Speaking of former military buildings, travelers looking for a swanky hotel can check into Cavallo Point right at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge on Fort Baker. Finally, for an afternoon of beach relaxation, China Beach is a secluded escape.