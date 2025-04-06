An Iconic Destination Has Unseated The Blue Ridge Parkway As America's Most-Visited National Park Site
The popularity of American national parks continues to increase, according to data from the National Park Service (NPS), which manages 433 parks nationwide. In 2024, a record 331 million visits were made to various national park sites nationwide (via NPS). Topping the list that year was the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, unseating Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, which has consistently topped the rankings. According to the NPS database, approximately 17 million visits were made to Golden Gate throughout 2024, versus 16 million to Blue Ridge. While Blue Ridge Parkway did experience some damage due to the impact of Hurricane Helene, which led to its temporary closure, many reasons explain Golden Gate's popularity and why it is ranked number one.
Covering approximately 82,000 acres, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area is an environmentalist's dream, as it supports and protects 19 distinct ecosystems home to many plant and animal species. It's a perfect place for travelers with varied interests. Nature lovers can hike along the numerous trails at Marin Headlands or go whale-watching at Muir Beach Overlook. History buffs can visit the famed Alcatraz Island or Presidio of San Francisco, a former army post that was the site for many landmark events. Art lovers can explore the Headlands Center for the Arts, which showcases numerous art performances in what were once military buildings. Speaking of former military buildings, travelers looking for a swanky hotel can check into Cavallo Point right at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge on Fort Baker. Finally, for an afternoon of beach relaxation, China Beach is a secluded escape.
Why the Golden Gate National Recreation Area topped the 2024 list
It's safe to assume that one of the leading motivations for most visits to national parks is a love of nature and, in particular, the desire to see the landscapes and natural wonders. Kirby Cove, located in the Marin County side of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, is a perfect location for appreciating the stunning surrounding landscape and natural beauty. Discovering new places while taking a scenic drive can also be a strong motivation, as so evidenced by the popularity of road trips in the U.S.
The symbiotic relationship between road trip lovers and national park visitors is strong, as many national parks offer some of the most stunning and storied routes in the country. Blue Ridge Parkway, for example, the longest linear park in the U.S., offers road trippers 469 miles of stunning mountain views and beautiful foliage across parts of Virginia and North Carolina. Most national parks are equipped with accommodations and amenities geared particularly for road-trippers. This includes in-park lodging and campgrounds, regular maintenance of road infrastructure to ensure smoother rides, and providing a plethora of resources to help road-trippers better plan their trip. So, the next time an overwhelming feeling of wanderlust takes over, consider a road trip to the iconic Golden Gate National Recreation Area. And if the possibility of large crowds sounds unappealing, consider some of the park's more underrated spots, such as Fort Miley, Black Sands Beach, and the Phleger Estate.