The Luxurious Historic National Park Lodge Right At The Foot Of The Iconic Golden Gate Bridge

Few landmarks are as iconic as the Golden Gate Bridge, which spans the strait between the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Ocean and connects San Francisco to Sausalito. If you want to wake up and fall asleep with a view of this incredible bridge, you can rough it and stay at a secret beachside campground. However, if you want something more swanky and luxurious, you can stay at Cavallo Point, the Lodge at the Golden Gate. This award-winning, four-star hotel has a deep history and seemingly endless amenities and activities.

Cavallo Point is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area on the grounds of Fort Baker, a once-active army base. The buildings at Fort Baker were built in the early 1900s as part of a defense system for the Golden Gate and other important harbors in San Francisco. Troops were stationed at Fort Baker until the '90s. In 2002, it became a National Parks Service site, and Cavallo Point got the go-ahead as it was a way to help preserve the historic buildings. In 2008, the property opened for guests, with 20 of the original Colonial Revival-style buildings restored and renovated and some new guest room spaces added.

There are 142 guest rooms in either historic or contemporary accommodations. Many of the contemporary rooms feature views of the Golden Gate Bridge, and some have private decks or patios and large soaking tubs. The historic guest rooms are in the buildings around what was once the parade grounds for the fort, and they incorporate vintage details like crown moldings and tin ceilings along with modern conveniences and comforts. All the guest rooms feature custom lavender and eucalyptus bath products, and all guests get welcome treats when they check in.