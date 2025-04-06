One Of Rhode Island's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Quiet Beach With Untouched Beauty And Breathtaking Views

Rhode Island has many well-known beach hotspots, but in its southeastern corner (part of a picturesque stretch of the New England coast) is an untouched place that maintains a quieter yet no less beautiful presence; we're talking about Goosewing Beach Preserve. This part of the Ocean State is in Little Compton and has a stretch of shoreline where nature feels pretty much completely untouched, creating stunning views complemented by a calming vibe.

Try to picture a mile-long, unspoiled stretch of pristine beach acting as a nature-built divider between the waters of Quicksand Pond and the Atlantic Ocean. The beach itself is a blend of sand and stones, backed by dunes lined with beach grass and plants. On sunny days, you can look out to see Massachusetts' Cuttyhunk Island, or (if you squint hard enough) you can catch Martha's Vineyard on the horizon. The preserve is known as an important spot for birds, like piping plovers and least terns, which is great for birdwatchers and nature lovers.