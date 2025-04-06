One Of Rhode Island's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Quiet Beach With Untouched Beauty And Breathtaking Views
Rhode Island has many well-known beach hotspots, but in its southeastern corner (part of a picturesque stretch of the New England coast) is an untouched place that maintains a quieter yet no less beautiful presence; we're talking about Goosewing Beach Preserve. This part of the Ocean State is in Little Compton and has a stretch of shoreline where nature feels pretty much completely untouched, creating stunning views complemented by a calming vibe.
Try to picture a mile-long, unspoiled stretch of pristine beach acting as a nature-built divider between the waters of Quicksand Pond and the Atlantic Ocean. The beach itself is a blend of sand and stones, backed by dunes lined with beach grass and plants. On sunny days, you can look out to see Massachusetts' Cuttyhunk Island, or (if you squint hard enough) you can catch Martha's Vineyard on the horizon. The preserve is known as an important spot for birds, like piping plovers and least terns, which is great for birdwatchers and nature lovers.
What to do in and around the Goosewing Beach Preserve area
Like many beach towns and scenic coastlines around the world, visitors come to Goosewing Beach Preserve to walk the shore, feel the breeze, and look for interesting shells or treasures that may have washed ashore. When the weather is warmer, others find trails to explore in the dunes, swim in the slightly cool Atlantic water, or dip in the pond. The area is a great spot for paddle boarding or shore fishing, as it's relatively untouched. For artists and travelers interested in photography, the natural scenery and wildlife are great for drawing inspiration. The Benjamin Family Environmental Center — run by The Nature Conservancy — lets visitors explore the area on dedicated trails and learn about the local plants and wildlife around Goosewing Beach Preserve.
When you leave the preserve, the town of Little Compton gives you a true feeling of New England with its water, farmlands, and centuries-old buildings. When driving through this surrounding area, you'll likely come across nearby towns Tiverton and Newport, which have shopping, historical sites, beautiful vineyards, and plenty of places to eat, like The Common's Lunch, a local staple. When you drive to Newport, you'll find many dining options, especially seafood joints like The Mooring Kitchen & Bar or classic American cuisine that can be found at the White Horse Tavern, considered the oldest tavern building in the United States.
Getting to and staying in the Goosewing Beach Preserve area
If you're flying into the area, the main airport is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Warwick. From the airport, it's about an hour drive to Goosewing Beach Preserve, and it's recommended that you rent a car or ride-share, as there is not a direct public transit route to the area.
When you get to the Little Compton area, there are a few places to stay, like Stone House Inn, which resembles a grand estate on a beautiful green property. You can have a more coastal stay at The Sea Breeze Inn, home to the quaint Yia Yia's Cafe. You can also stumble upon adorable bed and breakfasts like the Harmony Home Farm, a working farm just a couple of miles from the beach.
Since Little Compton is, well, little, you can head over to Newport, which will have a much larger selection of hotels to choose from. There, you can book a room at the Newport Harbor Island Resort, the Newport Marriott Hotel & Spa, or Forty 1 North for a contemporary, luxury stay. Staying in Newport keeps you close to the gorgeous Goosewing Beach Preserve while providing more to see in the area.