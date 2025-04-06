The Scenic South Carolina Waterfront Boardwalk Where Fresh Seafood Comes Straight From The Boat To A Plate
If you're looking for the freshest seafood around, you know that you have to go close to the water. In the United States, you might assume that the best places for high-quality, super-fresh seafood would be somewhere like the Gulf Coast or the Mid-Atlantic area. However, if you go just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, you'll run into a quiet area of Mt. Pleasant where the seafood is so fresh the fish are practically flopping onto your plate. The Shem Creek boardwalk and waterfront are among the top spots where seafood is more than a specialty. It's practically a way of life.
Although there is a lot more to see in and around Charleston, a gorgeous southern city that blends European appearance with southern charm, Shem Creek is where to go when you're serious about your food. The area isn't too big, but there are enough restaurants to warrant a long weekend or even a week-long stay. It's also less than 10 miles from Charleston, making it accessible enough to fly into Charleston Airport and stay in the city.
So, put on your lobster bib, get your crab claw cracker ready, and dive into what makes the Shem Creek Waterfront so special for seafood lovers.
Why Shem Creek is a seafood lover's paradise
Overall, the area around the Shem Creek boardwalk is only about a square half-mile, but it's filled with some of the best seafood markets and restaurants in the lowcountry. The boardwalk itself stretches from Coleman Blvd to where the creek meets the ocean on the northern side of the water. There are a couple of restaurants next to the boardwalk, but most of the action happens on the south side of the creek. But, since everything is so close, you can walk along the boardwalk either before or after your meal, and it offers a spectacular spot for watching the sunset if you time it right.
Next to the boardwalk are Mt. Pleasant Seafood Market, Water's Edge Restaurant (which overlooks the creek), and Vickery's Bar and Grill. You can also book fishing charters at several businesses on this side, just in case you want the absolute freshest seafood that you can catch yourself.
On the other side of the creek, there's a more diverse selection of seafood, including NICO oyster bar, Red's Ice House, Sunsets waterfront dining, and Saltwater Cowboys. If you head further toward the ocean, you can eat at the Wreck of the Richard and Charlene, so named after a fishing trawler that got tossed around during a hurricane. Alternatively, if you head further up the creek, you'll run into the Shem Creek Crab House, which is perfect for crab boils and steamer pots.
Planning your South Carolina vacation with Shem Creek in mind
Because Mt. Pleasant is next to Charleston, the best option is to fly into the airport and drive out to Shem Creek. Along the way, you'll cross over one of America's longest cable-stay bridges, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. If you're just visiting the boardwalk, you can park at the entrance off Coleman Boulevard and walk all the way down. However, if you really want to take advantage of the seafood scene, you can stay at the Shem Creek Inn, which sits between Water's Edge and Vicker's Bar and Grill. Being so close to the action, you can watch the fishing trawlers head out and come back with fresh catches to eat at your favorite restaurant.
The other advantage of being in Mt. Pleasant is that you can head further east to check out South Carolina's unique barrier island that offers an upscale getaway, the Isle of Palms. This area offers extensive beach access and some incredible resorts, and it's only a short drive from the boardwalk.
Although you can indulge in your favorite seafood dishes at a restaurant, you may want to book a room or vacation home with a kitchen. This way, you can stop at one of the seafood markets around the boardwalk, buy your favorite fish, and cook it your preference. If you time it right when the trawlers come back, it could very well be one of the best meals you've ever had.