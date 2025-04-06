The Scenic South Carolina Waterfront Boardwalk Where Fresh Seafood Comes Straight From The Boat To A Plate

If you're looking for the freshest seafood around, you know that you have to go close to the water. In the United States, you might assume that the best places for high-quality, super-fresh seafood would be somewhere like the Gulf Coast or the Mid-Atlantic area. However, if you go just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, you'll run into a quiet area of Mt. Pleasant where the seafood is so fresh the fish are practically flopping onto your plate. The Shem Creek boardwalk and waterfront are among the top spots where seafood is more than a specialty. It's practically a way of life.

Although there is a lot more to see in and around Charleston, a gorgeous southern city that blends European appearance with southern charm, Shem Creek is where to go when you're serious about your food. The area isn't too big, but there are enough restaurants to warrant a long weekend or even a week-long stay. It's also less than 10 miles from Charleston, making it accessible enough to fly into Charleston Airport and stay in the city.

So, put on your lobster bib, get your crab claw cracker ready, and dive into what makes the Shem Creek Waterfront so special for seafood lovers.