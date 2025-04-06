At The Foot Of Washington's Cascade Mountains Is A City Full Of Beauty, Charm, And Family-Owned Eateries

Travelers who can pull themselves away from attention-stealing attractions, like Olympic National Park's ethereal Hoh Rain Forest and Mount Rainier National Park's iconic Camp Muir hike, can discover an intriguing destination at the foot of Washington's Cascade mountains. The town of Cashmere is just as lush as its name suggests, with rolling hills, vibrant forests, and a sparkling river making the community feel like an idyllic alpine paradise. A reputation for thriving apple orchards and candy makers further sweetens Cashmere's appeal. Even sweeter is the city's location in the heart of Washington, which makes it a stellar base camp option for travelers looking to explore all corners of the state.

That said, getting to Cashmere will require some planning. Though its central location places it right between the Spokane and Seattle–Tacoma International Airports, Cashmere is a roughly three-hour drive from the former and two-and-a-half-hour drive from the latter. Public transportation options for these routes can double or even quadruple your travel time, so getting a rental car is highly recommended.

Like the historic town of Winthrop with its seasonal markets and Western twist, Cashmere offers year-round appeal for sightseers. While autumn is a magical time to visit for fall foliage and the annual Apple Days Festival, spring ushers in the April Cashmere Community Concert series and the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village's seasonal re-opening. Winter here remains fun thanks to events like Christmas in Cashmere, which brings people together for food, drink, music, and a bazaar full of holiday treasures. Nearby Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort also keeps the cold weather months exciting with winter sports facilities. Of course, if you prefer warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, summer is a lovely time to tour Cashmere, as the weather is just as good for perusing farmers markets as it is for paddling down the Wenatchee River.