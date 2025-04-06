At The Foot Of Washington's Cascade Mountains Is A City Full Of Beauty, Charm, And Family-Owned Eateries
Travelers who can pull themselves away from attention-stealing attractions, like Olympic National Park's ethereal Hoh Rain Forest and Mount Rainier National Park's iconic Camp Muir hike, can discover an intriguing destination at the foot of Washington's Cascade mountains. The town of Cashmere is just as lush as its name suggests, with rolling hills, vibrant forests, and a sparkling river making the community feel like an idyllic alpine paradise. A reputation for thriving apple orchards and candy makers further sweetens Cashmere's appeal. Even sweeter is the city's location in the heart of Washington, which makes it a stellar base camp option for travelers looking to explore all corners of the state.
That said, getting to Cashmere will require some planning. Though its central location places it right between the Spokane and Seattle–Tacoma International Airports, Cashmere is a roughly three-hour drive from the former and two-and-a-half-hour drive from the latter. Public transportation options for these routes can double or even quadruple your travel time, so getting a rental car is highly recommended.
Like the historic town of Winthrop with its seasonal markets and Western twist, Cashmere offers year-round appeal for sightseers. While autumn is a magical time to visit for fall foliage and the annual Apple Days Festival, spring ushers in the April Cashmere Community Concert series and the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village's seasonal re-opening. Winter here remains fun thanks to events like Christmas in Cashmere, which brings people together for food, drink, music, and a bazaar full of holiday treasures. Nearby Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort also keeps the cold weather months exciting with winter sports facilities. Of course, if you prefer warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, summer is a lovely time to tour Cashmere, as the weather is just as good for perusing farmers markets as it is for paddling down the Wenatchee River.
Visit the most charming shops and restaurants in Cashmere
During your Cashmere vacation, don't forget to stop by the town's great local stores, galleries, and boutiques. Start your shopping spree on the east side of the Wenatchee River at Apple Annie Antique Gallery. Singled out by past visitors for its fascinating collection of unique vintage treasures, Apple Annie Antique Gallery invites you to peruse a 70,000-square-foot location that features up to 200 different sellers. If you somehow can't find something you want there, continue treasure hunting at the nearby Antique Mall at Cashmere. Here, you can stroll through rows of antique home decor, books, kitchenware, art, and more. Meanwhile, on the west side of the river, shoppers can transition from old-school gems to freshly-cut blooms at Loves Me Flowers. This small business sells delightful bouquets at its retail location on Aplets Way, where you can buy a potted plant or order a custom arrangement. Just down the street on Cottage Avenue, shoppers can treat themselves to cute clothes and accessories from On The Avenue Boutique.
Next door, begin a culinary tour of Cashmere at Doane's Valley Pharmacy. If that sounds like a weird stop for foodies, you should know that this traditional institution features a retro soda fountain. In keeping with the pharmacy's commitment to small-town ideals, this soda fountain is reminiscent of those that used to be common in drugstores across America. While visiting, treat yourself to an old-fashioned hot fudge sundae, sip on an Italian soda, try a phosphate, or go for Doane's specials like the Tin Roof Sundae, Mt. Cashmere Sundae, or The Green River. Travelers whose craving for sugar simply cannot be quelled will discover more sweet treats just steps away at Sure to Rise Bakery. This family-owned spot has served fresh bread, doughnuts, cookies, and other confections to Downtown Cashmere shoppers since 1947. On the other side of the Wenatchee River, sightseers can sit down for breakfast or lunch in the 1950s wonderland that is Cafe Jazmin Diner.
Discover Cashmere's best orchards and more sweet attractions
No trip to Cashmere is complete without visiting the Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen & Country Store. Run by Liberty Orchards (which has peddled produce-forward treats for over 100 years), the candy kitchen provides free tours that show off how the brand's old-school sweets are made. Visitors will even get to try some free samples. If those samples aren't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, visit the retail section of Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen & Country Store to pick up boxes of Turkish delight, apple & cinnamon candies, and chocolates.
For a traditional orchard experience, you can find Stutzman Ranch less than 5 miles from Downtown Cashmere. Half pick-your-own paradise and half fruit stand, Stutzman Ranch has been family-operated for four generations and opens seasonally to showcase everything from apples in September to cherries in late June. Around 13 miles away in East Wenatchee, discover another orchard at Estes Fruit Stand and Flowers. Here, you can get everything from honey and jam to huckleberries and flowers. Travelers in pursuit of scenic backdrops may also enjoy nearby R&J U-Pick Cherries. This orchard specializes in Rainier cherries, which grow on trees that are super photogenic in the summer.
Appreciate even more local produce during the Cashmere Community Farmers Market. Held on Sundays between May and October, this market highlights small businesses and regional farmers. In September, the Chelan County Fair elevates Cashmere's agricultural sector to new heights with Future Farmers of America demonstrations, the PRCA Pro Rodeo, concerts, jugglers, carnival rides, and fair food. If you're in Cashmere with family, make sure to visit during the fair's Kids Agrication Day for youth-friendly agricultural education (admission is also free for kids).
What to do if you only have one day in Cashmere
While ambitious visitors will probably want to explore every top spot in Cashmere, not everyone has the time for an in-depth trip. If you only have one day in Cashmere, narrow down your list of places to go and things to do with this one-day sightseeing plan: Kick off your day bright and early with doughnuts and coffee at Sure to Rise Bakery. Afterward, take a quick walk over to Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen & Country Store for a Candy Kitchen Tour.
From there, it's a short drive to the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village, where you can learn about the region's Native American, pioneer, and archaeological history. Before you visit, check the museum's calendar for special events like the Pioneer Village Festival and Apple Pie Contest in October and Founders' Day on June 28th. After your museum visit, refuel at Cafe Jazmin Diner for lunch. Enjoy the retro ambiance as you eat, then pop over to Apple Annie Antique Gallery (located right beside the diner) for some shopping. If you're in Cashmere any time between June and September, consider continuing your day of adventure at Stutzman Ranch. Pick-your-own hours end at 3:30 p.m., but the fruit stand remains open until 6 p.m.
End your day with dinner at a highly-rated, family-owned restaurant like La Tortuga Loca. For pre- or post-dinner drinks, Leony's Cellars is within walking distance and offers wines from a family-owned winery in Enumclaw, Washington. From there, you can mosey on over to the soda fountain at Doane's Valley Pharmacy and grab an ice cream cone to enjoy while you stroll through Riverside Park to see the Spirit of America 9/11 Memorial.