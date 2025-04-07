This Route Known As 'Vermont's Main Street' Shows Off The State's Charming Towns, Resorts, And Beauty
Vermont has no shortage of the stunning scenery that New England is known for, which you can experience with this wildly scenic mountainous byway that runs through the state's most famous towns. Another one of the best ways to see it all is by taking a drive on Route 100, which cuts right through the middle of the state. Going by such nicknames as "Vermont's Main Street" and the "Skiers' Highway," Route 100 is an incredibly scenic drive that passes countless towns, resorts, and all manner of natural and rustic beauty. Coming in at just over 216 miles long and stretching from Stamford to Newport, you can technically drive through its entirety in a single afternoon. But with all there is to see and do, you can easily stretch it into its own vacation.
Even if you don't check out any of the towns and resorts that line this gorgeous road, there are so many things worth stopping for to snap some photos. In addition to the many quaint farms and cornfields that you'll take in, there are also several majestic waterfalls you'll want to see, such as Warren Falls and Moss Glen Falls. You'll also be treated to picturesque covered bridges that look like something out of a storybook, like the Gold Brook Covered Bridge (also called Emily's Covered Bridge), the Slaughterhouse Covered Bridge in Northfield, and the Pine Brook Covered Bridge. Just like the rest of New England, fall is the best time to visit because of the magnificent autumnal foliage, but winter is also a great option to see everything covered in snow, accentuating that Yuletide atmosphere.
Route 100's picture-perfect towns
If you decide to go for a drive on Route 100, be sure to stop at some of its gorgeous towns. For example, the aptly-named Eden — located in Lamoille County — is a great stop for visitors looking to go dogsledding, stay in the idyllic Eden Mountain Lodge, and grab a bite to eat at the Lake Eden Country Store. While the U.S. has many cities and towns called Rochester, few are as appealing as Rochester, Vermont. This town is located on 36,000 acres of land that's dying to be explored by outdoor enthusiasts. Despite the small population (just over 1,000), Rochester has a pretty lively arts scene, with the BigTown Gallery showcasing the work of talented artists and plenty of entertaining productions taking place at Bald Mountain Theater.
Weston is filled to the brim with small-town allure, and no trip is complete without a stop at the Vermont Country Store, which has been supplying locals with scrumptious treats, fine clothing, and rare trinkets since 1946. If you plan to stay a night or two in Weston, you can't beat their luxury retreat, simply called The Weston, which features elegant suites and guest rooms, a relaxing spa, an exquisite European-style restaurant, and more. For even more of that small-town charm, make sure to check out one of Vermont's oldest towns, which is an artsy escape with a walkable downtown.
Get away from it all at a Route 100 resort
Pictorial little towns, historical sites, and captivating rural scenery are great, but if you're looking for a full-blown Vermont experience, try one of the many resorts that are accessible from Route 100 (including this Vermont ski resort that is one of the East Coast's most scenic). Stowe Mountain Resort is perfect for families, couples, and individuals who love to hit the slopes on skis and snowboards, with a wide variety of beginner, intermediate, and advanced trails. There are also ski and snowboard lessons available for children and adults. When you want a break from the slopes, you can also head to the nearby Spruce Peak Village, where you'll find tons of shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment to enhance your stay.
Or maybe the Jay Peak Resort is more your style. Here, in addition to skiing and snowboarding, there's an indoor water park, a spa, the nine-hole Cosmic Minigolf Course, a rock climbing gym, a movie theater, an arcade, and so much more. The resort also has two childcare centers so parents can enjoy themselves worry-free on the slopes for a half or full day.