This Route Known As 'Vermont's Main Street' Shows Off The State's Charming Towns, Resorts, And Beauty

Vermont has no shortage of the stunning scenery that New England is known for, which you can experience with this wildly scenic mountainous byway that runs through the state's most famous towns. Another one of the best ways to see it all is by taking a drive on Route 100, which cuts right through the middle of the state. Going by such nicknames as "Vermont's Main Street" and the "Skiers' Highway," Route 100 is an incredibly scenic drive that passes countless towns, resorts, and all manner of natural and rustic beauty. Coming in at just over 216 miles long and stretching from Stamford to Newport, you can technically drive through its entirety in a single afternoon. But with all there is to see and do, you can easily stretch it into its own vacation.

Even if you don't check out any of the towns and resorts that line this gorgeous road, there are so many things worth stopping for to snap some photos. In addition to the many quaint farms and cornfields that you'll take in, there are also several majestic waterfalls you'll want to see, such as Warren Falls and Moss Glen Falls. You'll also be treated to picturesque covered bridges that look like something out of a storybook, like the Gold Brook Covered Bridge (also called Emily's Covered Bridge), the Slaughterhouse Covered Bridge in Northfield, and the Pine Brook Covered Bridge. Just like the rest of New England, fall is the best time to visit because of the magnificent autumnal foliage, but winter is also a great option to see everything covered in snow, accentuating that Yuletide atmosphere.