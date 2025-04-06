Tuscany's Free Natural Hot Springs Are A Hidden Paradise With Soothing Waters In The Scenic Countryside

As you approach Cascate del Mulino, you'll notice the old stone mill that gives the springs their name, standing beside a series of waterfalls spilling into natural terraces. The pools closest to the mill and the upper waterfall tend to be the warmest. No matter the season, the thermal waters remain warm, making for an incredible experience whether you're visiting in the heat of summer or dipping into the pools on a crisp November morning. If you want a quieter, more serene visit, arrive early — the springs can get busy as the day goes on. There's also a small bar near the pools offering snacks and drinks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a concession stand operating from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both are closed on Tuesdays). Free bathrooms are available, and showers can be used for a small fee.

Saturnia is conveniently located between Rome and Florence, making it an easy side trip from either city. The two nearest major airports are Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in Rome, about two hours away, and Florence's Amerigo Vespucci Airport (FLR), close to a three-hour drive. The region is best explored by car — Rick Steves himself suggests renting a car to get around Tuscany — so having a vehicle will give you the freedom to visit the springs at your leisure. There's parking available on-site, as well as lockers for rent if you need to store your belongings while you soak. For those who want to stay close to the springs, La Casa delle Cascate, a small rental complex steps away, gives guests the chance to wake up and slip into the pools before the crowds arrive.