Tuscany's Free Natural Hot Springs Are A Hidden Paradise With Soothing Waters In The Scenic Countryside
Tuscany is a destination that travelers dream about — its landscapes stretch from golden vineyards and medieval villages to the rolling hills and olive groves of the birthplace of Da Vinci. The region's natural beauty also gives rise to a relaxing delight: thermal springs. You may have seen images of Tuscany's famous hot springs on an Instagram feed or an Italian vacation moodboard, from the luxurious spa retreats of Montecatini Terme to the hidden hot springs of Fosso Bianco. But one hot spring offering an unmatched blend of history, scenery, and relaxation is Cascate del Mulino in Saturnia. Here, bathers can soak in travertine pools beneath pastoral waterfalls, all framed by an ancient mill and a long-dormant volcano in the distance.
Located in Saturnia, a small spa village in central Italy, the Cascate del Mulino springs are completely free to visit, open 24/7, and flow at a perfect bathing temperature year-round. The site's beauty is matched only by its history — these springs have been a place of rejuvenation since the 4th century B.C., when the Etruscans, Tuscany's first known inhabitants, bathed in the waters. The sulfur-rich pools are believed to have health benefits, containing minerals and a microorganism known as thermal plankton, which is said to nourish the skin.
Cascate del Mulino, a natural spa sent from the gods
For thousands of years, the steaming waters of Cascate del Mulino have inspired myths and legends. The Etruscans even built a bath in a nearby temple to honor the gods for providing the gift of the springs. Later, when the Romans colonized the area, they renamed the village "Saturnia" after the god Saturn. According to one legend, Saturn, weary of humanity's constant wars, hurled a thunderbolt into the land, cracking the earth open and releasing the hot spring's soothing waters to calm civilization. In the Middle Ages, a more ominous story emerged — locals believed the bubbling waters were the gateway to Hell. Yet, even the fear of eternal damnation wasn't enough to keep people from going in for a soak.
The waters of Cascate del Mulino originate from Mount Amiata, an ancient volcano that, while no longer active, continues to warm the underground water, which then rises to the surface enriched with minerals. As the heated water flows over a series of white limestone terraces, it deposits sulfur and carbon, forming the smooth, naturally sculpted pools that visitors can bathe in today. The sulfur content is notable, as it "has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital, told Healthline. Some also claim the thermal plankton in the water works wonders for skin rejuvenation.
How to get the best Cascate del Mulino experience
As you approach Cascate del Mulino, you'll notice the old stone mill that gives the springs their name, standing beside a series of waterfalls spilling into natural terraces. The pools closest to the mill and the upper waterfall tend to be the warmest. No matter the season, the thermal waters remain warm, making for an incredible experience whether you're visiting in the heat of summer or dipping into the pools on a crisp November morning. If you want a quieter, more serene visit, arrive early — the springs can get busy as the day goes on. There's also a small bar near the pools offering snacks and drinks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a concession stand operating from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both are closed on Tuesdays). Free bathrooms are available, and showers can be used for a small fee.
Saturnia is conveniently located between Rome and Florence, making it an easy side trip from either city. The two nearest major airports are Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in Rome, about two hours away, and Florence's Amerigo Vespucci Airport (FLR), close to a three-hour drive. The region is best explored by car — Rick Steves himself suggests renting a car to get around Tuscany — so having a vehicle will give you the freedom to visit the springs at your leisure. There's parking available on-site, as well as lockers for rent if you need to store your belongings while you soak. For those who want to stay close to the springs, La Casa delle Cascate, a small rental complex steps away, gives guests the chance to wake up and slip into the pools before the crowds arrive.