A Storybook College Town In Vermont Boasts Cute Shops, Art Galleries, And New England Charm

Plainly put, Vermont is filled with countless majestic towns that evoke a sense of wondrous awe for a bygone era. One of those beautifully quaint towns is Middlebury, which is around an hour drive from both the capital Montpelier and the beautifully artsy Burlington, Vermont's largest city that is also surrounded by mountains. Middlebury (which has a population of around 9,100) is home to its own highly-respected private college that boasts a long and storied history, having been founded in 1800. This makes Middlebury one of the Green Mountain State's premier college towns, with the school's gorgeous 350-acre campus, tucked between two incredible mountain ranges, serving as a storybook focal point for residents and tourists alike.

Speaking of storybook attractions: Middlebury is also blessed with its own beautiful urban waterfall. Situated in Downtown Middlebury, the rushing waters will make one think they just stepped foot in their own little 21st-century fairytale. Visitors rave about the area's tranquil ambience, citing it to be a perfect place for long walks, sitting down for a coffee, or getting different views of the town. Between serene natural vibes and a splendid thriving college campus, Middlebury stands out as one of Vermont's most renowned and charming towns. Anyone going on their own little New England adventure should definitely have Middlebury listed as a must-see destination.