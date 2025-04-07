A Storybook College Town In Vermont Boasts Cute Shops, Art Galleries, And New England Charm
Plainly put, Vermont is filled with countless majestic towns that evoke a sense of wondrous awe for a bygone era. One of those beautifully quaint towns is Middlebury, which is around an hour drive from both the capital Montpelier and the beautifully artsy Burlington, Vermont's largest city that is also surrounded by mountains. Middlebury (which has a population of around 9,100) is home to its own highly-respected private college that boasts a long and storied history, having been founded in 1800. This makes Middlebury one of the Green Mountain State's premier college towns, with the school's gorgeous 350-acre campus, tucked between two incredible mountain ranges, serving as a storybook focal point for residents and tourists alike.
Speaking of storybook attractions: Middlebury is also blessed with its own beautiful urban waterfall. Situated in Downtown Middlebury, the rushing waters will make one think they just stepped foot in their own little 21st-century fairytale. Visitors rave about the area's tranquil ambience, citing it to be a perfect place for long walks, sitting down for a coffee, or getting different views of the town. Between serene natural vibes and a splendid thriving college campus, Middlebury stands out as one of Vermont's most renowned and charming towns. Anyone going on their own little New England adventure should definitely have Middlebury listed as a must-see destination.
Middlebury should be on everyone's Vermont itinerary
On top of boasting some fantastic urban nature and a nationally respected college, Middlebury is also a reader's delight. The town has several bookstores, with the Vermont Book Shop, a local literary staple, located right next to Middlebury Falls. The area surrounding the falls is actually full of many charming local shops and home goods stores. Whether you want to check out some souvenirs before hitting the road or purchase some sturdy trekking clothing for your next big New England hike, Downtown Middlebury can make for a picturesque shopping spree. (A quick side note: any Magic the Gathering fans or board game lovers must check out the Tinker and Smithy Game Store on Main Street.)
For the wandering history buffs wanting to soak in some of the Green Mountain State's past, Middlebury is the perfect place to start. The quaint town is home to the Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History, which is usually open from spring to early winter. Non-student visitors can pay a $10 admission fee to step into a two-story time machine chronicling the region's history, with the museum housing everything from local artwork and old-timey furniture to a substantial archival collection and charming bicycle exhibit. Speaking of artwork, Middlebury is also a wonderful place for artists as the town has multiple galleries, including the Middlebury College Museum of Art, which has everything from Renaissance sculptures to collections celebrating contemporary photography. Diving into Middlebury's past and artsy scene would, naturally, also require a visit to the Town Hall Theater, which serves as a haven for artists and non-profits, and has a long and fascinating history dating back to the late 1800s.
Middlebury represents so much of what makes Vermont special
Middlebury is a town that encompasses so many aspects of what makes Vermont so great and unique. For starters, you're not going to find many big-name franchise restaurants in town. This is because, like the rest of the state, Middlebury prides itself on that quaint New England charm that makes Vermont, well, Vermont. Whether you're cafe hopping on Main Street early in the morning or ending the night at the famous Two Brothers Tavern, Middlebury is all about keeping it local.
Don't let your Vermont adventure end with Middlebury. Continue your trip in this small state by exploring the tucked away gems and popular destinations nearby. Just an hour away awaits Waterbury, another artsy town with delicious food. This town of 5,400 boasts incredible breweries and the only Ben & Jerry's factory accessible to the public. And to cap off this idyllic journey across the Green Mountain State, don't forget to visit the Grand Isle, which is just a little over an hour away from Middlebury and serves as the perfect picturesque romantic getaway for outdoor lovers.