Just Outside Nevada's Red Rock Canyon Is A Charming Village For A Perfect Post-Hike Lunch Stop

Cottonwood Station Eatery isn't the only place of interest in Blue Diamond. Blue Diamond Park is a beautiful open area where wild burros occasionally walk around, and it also has a skatepark. This is an excellent stop if you're with young ones. Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and its Super Summer Theatre are both located up the road, and it's a perfect place to enjoy a show during the summer, see a living history exhibit, or enjoy a picnic. The park is not free to enter.

Though the theater only operates in the summertime, spring and fall are unequivocally the best times to visit Blue Diamond. Summers can get unbearably hot, and winters in the area can be cold and unpleasant, especially if you're aiming to enjoy time outside. No matter what time of year you go, make sure you bring plenty of water on the trip, as you can't ever have enough when hiking.

If you're looking escape the Vegas noise in Red Rock and Blue Diamond, odds are you're going to need a rental car. It's important to note if you're using a direction app like Waze, make sure you don't accidentally tap Red Rock Casino as your final destination. This could be an ideal place to spend the night with prices starting at around $250 per night at the time of writing. It's known as one of the nicer casinos, and the locals visit on a daily basis. Furthermore, its location on the westernmost side of Vegas could make it a pleasant stop after your visit to Blue Diamond.