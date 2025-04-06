Just Outside Nevada's Red Rock Canyon Is A Charming Village For A Perfect Post-Hike Lunch Stop
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is home to beautiful hiking trails and a charming village to relax in — Blue Diamond. This town is so small that if you don't keep your eyes open, there's a chance you'll miss the turn in; but it's also where you'll find one of the best post-hike dining options in the state, Cottonwood Station Eatery, and it's a gateway to the blissful nature of Red Rock Canyon. The town was once a resting area for folks traveling from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to California in the 1830s and '40s.
When Nevada comes to mind, you likely think about a state that's full of nature (and gambling). Unlike the most beautiful nature areas throughout the Silver State, though, Blue Diamond isn't too challenging to reach. It sits roughly 30 minutes from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, and you can reach it on State Route 159 via State Route 160. Most folks think of the Strip when they picture Las Vegas, which is understandable, as the Las Vegas Strip seemingly has something for every tourist. However, don't let the bright lights distract you from one of the most amazing villages in Nevada.
Blue Diamond is known for this decadent eatery
Whether you're hiking the family-friendly 2.1-mile Sandstone Canyon Loop or the more difficult 4.4-mile Fossil Ridge Loop, one of the best parts of a hike is undoubtedly going to eat after you're finished. Your legs will probably be tired, and chances are your stomach will be growling. And when you arrive at Cottonwood Station Eatery, you'll likely gaze out into the distance to see more of Red Rock.
The menu at Cottonwood Station is filled with scrumptious options like pizzas and paninis. You'll also have access to beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, depending on what you're in the mood for. Nevada has amazing local breweries and craft distilleries, and you can enjoy a drink on Cottonwood's patio. One user on Yelp, where the restaurant has a 4.5-star rating, said, "Great food, service and the view is great. Highly recommend this place. It's close to Red Rock Canyon so easy choice for lunch."
Spending time in Blue Diamond
Cottonwood Station Eatery isn't the only place of interest in Blue Diamond. Blue Diamond Park is a beautiful open area where wild burros occasionally walk around, and it also has a skatepark. This is an excellent stop if you're with young ones. Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and its Super Summer Theatre are both located up the road, and it's a perfect place to enjoy a show during the summer, see a living history exhibit, or enjoy a picnic. The park is not free to enter.
Though the theater only operates in the summertime, spring and fall are unequivocally the best times to visit Blue Diamond. Summers can get unbearably hot, and winters in the area can be cold and unpleasant, especially if you're aiming to enjoy time outside. No matter what time of year you go, make sure you bring plenty of water on the trip, as you can't ever have enough when hiking.
If you're looking escape the Vegas noise in Red Rock and Blue Diamond, odds are you're going to need a rental car. It's important to note if you're using a direction app like Waze, make sure you don't accidentally tap Red Rock Casino as your final destination. This could be an ideal place to spend the night with prices starting at around $250 per night at the time of writing. It's known as one of the nicer casinos, and the locals visit on a daily basis. Furthermore, its location on the westernmost side of Vegas could make it a pleasant stop after your visit to Blue Diamond.