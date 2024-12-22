Take A Tasting Tour Of Nevada's 5 Best Craft Spirit Distilleries

In a state known for lawlessness in the Old West as well as in the modern era, it should be no surprise that Nevada has a bubbling craft distillery scene. Distillery and craft spirits magazine DistilleryTrail counts 2,084 distilleries in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, yet only 13 of those are in Nevada. The state's first craft distillery since Prohibition opened in 2011, but the state has yet to catch up to the rest of the country in terms of distillery count. Travel Nevada says the state's love of quicker spirits like gin and vodka recalls the state's days as miners' territory. The water wasn't safe to drink, so the workers combined it with easily produced alcohol.

With a focus on local ingredients, sustainable practices, and small-batch quality, Nevada's distilleries, wineries, and breweries have won world spirits awards and become favorites of spirit aficionados in the state and beyond. And because there are so few distilleries, knocking off every one on your list should be easy — but we'll just start with beverage drinkers' favorites. We're sending you on a tour of Nevada, one distillery at a time.