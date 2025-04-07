How Fast Is The VelociCoaster At Universal Orlando?

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Universal Orlando's fastest roller coaster, reaching an exhilarating top speed of 70 mph. At that mind-blowing speed, it's not hard to understand why the Jurassic World-themed ride is such a hit with thrill-seekers. The VelociCoaster opened in the Universal Islands of Adventure Park in 2021 and continues to get rave reviews from coaster lovers. Reviews of the ride are full of exclamation marks and say things like "DEFINITELY A FIVE STAR!" and "... this has to be one of my favorite coasters of all time!"

As a self-admitted scaredy-cat, I will confess that I held everyone's purses and sunglasses on my last visit to Orlando rather than face the negative g-forces on the ride or the "top hat" that reaches 155 ft tall before dropping 140 feet down at 80 degrees. There are lockers available to store things if you aren't traveling with your own wuss.

The ride crosses over itself 40 times and has four inversions where riders are screaming through Jurassic World's raptor paddock completely upside down. And there is only a lap restraint ... no shoulder harness. My stomach is flipping just thinking about it. My companions were particularly enthusiastic about the ride's finishing move — a barrel roll over the lagoon at top speed.