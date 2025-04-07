How Fast Is The VelociCoaster At Universal Orlando?
The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Universal Orlando's fastest roller coaster, reaching an exhilarating top speed of 70 mph. At that mind-blowing speed, it's not hard to understand why the Jurassic World-themed ride is such a hit with thrill-seekers. The VelociCoaster opened in the Universal Islands of Adventure Park in 2021 and continues to get rave reviews from coaster lovers. Reviews of the ride are full of exclamation marks and say things like "DEFINITELY A FIVE STAR!" and "... this has to be one of my favorite coasters of all time!"
As a self-admitted scaredy-cat, I will confess that I held everyone's purses and sunglasses on my last visit to Orlando rather than face the negative g-forces on the ride or the "top hat" that reaches 155 ft tall before dropping 140 feet down at 80 degrees. There are lockers available to store things if you aren't traveling with your own wuss.
The ride crosses over itself 40 times and has four inversions where riders are screaming through Jurassic World's raptor paddock completely upside down. And there is only a lap restraint ... no shoulder harness. My stomach is flipping just thinking about it. My companions were particularly enthusiastic about the ride's finishing move — a barrel roll over the lagoon at top speed.
VelociCoaster vs Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
Arguably two of Universal Orlando's most popular rides, people sometimes ask "How does the VelociCoaster compare to Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure?" Having been peer-pressured into riding Hagrid's, I can offer a little insight.
Hagrid's is not as full-on terrifying as the VelociCoaster. There are some similarities. Both of the rides are "story coasters" where the thrills are matched by narrative elements, starting from the immersive queue area and continuing throughout the ride. In each, riders whip past animatronic creatures and through scenes that feel familiar to fans of the respective films, at points being treated to sound bites from favorite characters. These rides exemplify Universal's aim of letting guests "ride the movies." (If you really want to live the Hogwart's life, a visit to this family-friendly Harry Potter Experience in London may be in order.)
Where the VelociCoaster launches riders at highway speeds, flipping them upside down, and giving them the chance to feel weightless as they plunge from the height of a 14-story building, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure offers a different kind of excitement. The Harry Potter themed ride tops out at a still-very-fast 50 mph, has a "free-fall" drop of 17 feet and has seven launches — which was the most of any roller coaster in the world until Six Flags Great Adventure tied it with its The Flash Vertical Velocity coaster. You don't go upside down on Hagrid's ride, but (SPOILER) there is a part that drops backwards, and boy did I scream.
Florida's fastest coasters
Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, with over 25 roller coasters in the three biggest parks (Universal, Disney World and SeaWorld). The rest of the state is no slouch when it comes to thrilling coasters, though. While VelociCoaster is presently the fastest one at Universal Orlando, it's not the fastest in Florida ... or even in Orlando. And it still doesn't come close to the fastest roller coaster in the world.
According to The Roller Coaster Data Base, the fastest roller coaster in Florida is found in Tampa Bay, at Busch Gardens. The Iron Gwazi has a top speed of 76 mph and is North America's tallest and world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.
In Orlando, the distinction of fastest (and tallest) roller coaster goes to Mako, at SeaWorld Orlando. The shark-inspired ride hits 73 mph and climbs up to 200 feet, stats that earn it a place in the category of "hypercoaster" — a roller coaster with a height or drop of 200-299 feet.