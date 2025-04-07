A Tiny Fairytale Island On Italy's Lake Maggiore Has Romantic Seafood Restaurants And Secluded Stays

Pay attention to the houses fringing the shores; you'll note that many have long balconies on the upper floors, once used by local fishermen for drying fish. Fishing was the island's major industry until tourism came along and earned it the epithet Isola dei Pescatori (Fishermen's Island). Another name (and the one you'll find on online maps) is Isola Superiore (Upper Island), as it's the most northern Borromean Island.

The old town, with its busy little lanes, is the kind of place where walking is not only encouraged but necessary, as Isola dei Pescatori is a car-free paradise. Its main attraction is the Church of San Vittore, whose impressive bell tower dominates the skyline. Take a peek inside to see remnants of the 10th-11th-century apse and 16th-century frescoes. Immerse yourself in a local tradition on August 15, when the church's Virgin of Assunta figure is sailed around to celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in a procession of fishing boats lit by candlelight.

When the pull of that bedazzlingly clear water proves too much, head to the northern shores to sunbathe and swim on beaches home to half-submerged trees when the tide is high. Afterwards, when those pretty lights slowly light up the streets, take a seat in a restaurant like CasaBella or Trattoria Imbarcadero, both of which have idyllic lakeside terraces and serve delicious fish plucked fresh from the lake served in pastas, risottos, and as fillets such as breaded perch.