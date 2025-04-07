The Major East Coast Highway That Is Considered One Of America's Deadliest For A Reason

Few things are as cathartic as complaining about traffic. Maybe a road is badly laid out, maybe it's murder at rush hour, or maybe it's been under construction for what seems like the past three generations. But some roads, like the U.S. I-95 that runs all the way from Woodstock, Maine to Miami, Florida, are legitimately dangerous. We're talking over 19 fatalities per 100 miles in 2020 alone, as ABC27 cites a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). That's 379 fatalities total out of 38,824 recorded driving fatalities across the U.S. that year.

Anyway who's driven on I-95 can tell you why it's so awful. Even only hearing the name "I-95" is likely to make a seasoned driver seize up with wrath. There are good reasons for this. As The Grife Law Firm lays out, I-95's danger derives from a perfect storm of factors. The highway is incredibly high volume and also very long, which couldn't do anything but foster unbridled road rage (though it's no match for the world's longest drivable road). I-95 is also poorly maintained and ridden with potholes, which adds to the stress and complexity of driving along it. East coast weather doesn't help, either, which ranges from the icy blizzards of New England down to the hurricanes of the southeastern seaboard.

Then there's the highway's variable speed limit intended to adapt to traffic conditions, but which just might add to the confusion. Speeds range from 35 to 70 mph, but let's be honest: a 35-mph highway sign will probably just tick people off more and make them even more reckless.