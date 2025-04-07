The Graduate was voted "America's Most Haunted Hotel" in 2000 by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, according to multiple sources (although its allegedly haunted nature hasn't been independently verified by Islands). To start with, the hotel's purported financier, Johan Leisse Weisskopf, was apparently a Satanist, and a chicken coop was built on the rooftop when it first opened, supposedly for animal sacrifices. As rumor has it, there were also multiple suicides (including one of a wealthy banker during the 1929 stock market crash), guest disappearances, and several mob-related crimes and murders — the victims of which haunt the building. Over the years, guests reported seeing figures falling past their windows, apparitions in the hallways, and hearing music and laughter from parties that never happened. Some features of this haunted spot are also said to have inspired spooky hotels in popular fiction, including the infamous Overlook Hotel in "The Shining" and the Bates Motel in "Psycho."

Unfortunately, if you're into all things paranormal, researchers are here to rain on your parade (via The Providence Journal). They have debunked most of the myths of hauntings and occult activities surrounding the Graduate — Weisskopf doesn't appear to have ever existed, and the coop's purpose was to provide fresh eggs for guests rather than blood sacrifices. There is also no record of any murders, guest disappearances, or disgruntled stock brokers hurtling to their deaths. The only ghost story that may have some truth to it is the suicide of a young woman in the 1940s, who leaped from the eleventh floor — the same floor from which many people later reported seeing a falling figure. So, is the Graduate haunted or not? Researchers say no — but you'll have to book a stay in one of its storied rooms to find out for yourself.

