This Rhode Island Hotel With A Charming Wes Anderson Aesthetic Is A Supposedly Haunted Art-Deco Dream
Located in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island's friendly capital, you'll find a historic landmark right downtown, towering over the parks and shops below. This is Graduate by Hilton Providence, an iconic hotel and the tenth-tallest building in the city. Built in 1922, it is the oldest currently operating hotel in Providence, and it was the first major one in the city. Designed by the New York-based architectural firm Warren & Wetmore (which also designed Grand Central Station), the hotel was formerly known as the Providence Biltmore. After several ownership and name changes, it took on its current title in 2024 after Hilton purchased the Graduate Hotels brand. Upon stepping into its marble lobby, you'll be taken back to the glamor of the Jazz Age, with its gilded ceilings, sparkling crystal chandelier, and plush carpeting. Add in some Art Deco furnishings and décor, and you have a dreamy, charming aesthetic that gives off distinctly Wes Anderson vibes.
This luxury hotel opened during the Prohibition era (1920-1933), a time when the production and sale of alcohol were banned. Rhode Island had famously lax enforcement of alcohol consumption regulations, and it was considered to be the "wettest" state in all of America (the one most defiant of Prohibition laws). Like many other properties during this era, the hotel's basement was transformed into a lively speakeasy, attracting mob members and A-list celebrities alike to enjoy libations in secret. Indeed, over the years, it has seen its fair share of high-profile guests, including Louis Armstrong, Audrey Hepburn, John F. Kennedy, Danny DeVito, and even former President Joe Biden. But behind its beautiful exterior and glitzy past filled with stories of the rich and famous lies a persistent rumor: Graduate is said to be one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S.
How haunted is the Graduate by Hilton Providence?
The Graduate was voted "America's Most Haunted Hotel" in 2000 by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, according to multiple sources (although its allegedly haunted nature hasn't been independently verified by Islands). To start with, the hotel's purported financier, Johan Leisse Weisskopf, was apparently a Satanist, and a chicken coop was built on the rooftop when it first opened, supposedly for animal sacrifices. As rumor has it, there were also multiple suicides (including one of a wealthy banker during the 1929 stock market crash), guest disappearances, and several mob-related crimes and murders — the victims of which haunt the building. Over the years, guests reported seeing figures falling past their windows, apparitions in the hallways, and hearing music and laughter from parties that never happened. Some features of this haunted spot are also said to have inspired spooky hotels in popular fiction, including the infamous Overlook Hotel in "The Shining" and the Bates Motel in "Psycho."
Unfortunately, if you're into all things paranormal, researchers are here to rain on your parade (via The Providence Journal). They have debunked most of the myths of hauntings and occult activities surrounding the Graduate — Weisskopf doesn't appear to have ever existed, and the coop's purpose was to provide fresh eggs for guests rather than blood sacrifices. There is also no record of any murders, guest disappearances, or disgruntled stock brokers hurtling to their deaths. The only ghost story that may have some truth to it is the suicide of a young woman in the 1940s, who leaped from the eleventh floor — the same floor from which many people later reported seeing a falling figure. So, is the Graduate haunted or not? Researchers say no — but you'll have to book a stay in one of its storied rooms to find out for yourself.
Unique rooms and nostalgic design at Graduate by Hilton Providence
The hotel has 294 suites as well as around 18,500 square feet of space for events, including the luxuriously grand Biltmore Ballroom that harkens back to the days of all-night dance parties, where well-to-do guests swayed to the music of live bands. Each room includes a comfortable king-size bed, a lounge chair, a writing desk, and — due to the hotel's unique L-shaped design — an unobstructed view of the cityscape below. The pricier suites come with more — the Graduate Premier Suite, for example, is equipped with a master bedroom, a bathtub, a separate living area with a sleeper sofa, and a kitchen.
The playful, fun design elements and bold colors, which are apparent in every room and in the lobby, are what have led to comparisons between this spot and the Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson's fictional upscale ski resort set in 1930s Eastern Europe. But the similarities are wholly intentional. As General Manager Scott Williams told Chronicle 5 WCVB News, "'Grand Budapest Hotel,' the movie, ... was really what drove the design element and the lobby here — just to get that ... Hollywood feel when you walk in, just that 'wow' factor." Indeed, stepping into the Graduate certainly feels like being taken back in time. There's even a glass elevator, which was built in 1978 but now goes nowhere — and the sign outside the doors reads, "It's a Biltmore classic. Use for time travel only."
At the time of writing, room rates start at around $189 per night, not including tax. There are a number of special discounts offered for government workers, military personnel, seniors, Hilton Honors members, and other groups. All suites are non-smoking and accessible, and pet-friendly rooms are also available for an additional fee.
Dining and other amenities at Graduate by Hilton Providence
The hotel features two on-site dining options for your convenience. Poindexter Coffee is a casual café on the lobby level with funky, nostalgic décor evoking the Roaring '20s. Start your morning with breakfast and a cup of joe the way you like it. Or have a simple sandwich — a grilled cheese that tastes like home or a classic BLT — for lunch. This spot, open every day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the perfect place to catch up on work or emails and enjoy a hot beverage at your leisure. Meanwhile, you can head to Reiners Bar and Game Room, also on the lobby level, to enjoy pub favorites and watch the game. To start, enjoy Reiners' chicken wings, served with a selection of sauces. For the main course, try the pulled pork mac and cheese or the crusted salmon, along with a cold pint of your choice.
Of course, if you'd like to grab a bite outside of the hotel grounds, you'll have plenty of options nearby, including classic Italian favorites, Mexican cuisine, and American fare. If you're craving a juicy burger with all the fixings, head to the historic Haven Brothers Diner, just 300 feet from the hotel. You'll have a true Providence experience here at America's oldest mobile diner that serves up some of the best late-night eats in Rhode Island.
The hotel also features a small fitness center, with several cardio machines and strength-training equipment for hotel guests only, and the Norwich Spa, which offers an infrared sauna, therapeutic massages, and a variety of beauty and wellness treatments. However, at the time of writing, the spa is closed temporarily for maintenance, and there is no set re-opening date.
Planning your trip to Providence, Rhode Island
If you're flying into the state, the closest airport is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, a 10-mile drive from the Graduate. The hotel currently does not offer an airport shuttle, so head to the nearby Interlink hub for a variety of convenient transportation options. There is no valet or parking lot at the hotel, but you can self-park at an off-site garage for $34 a night.
Be aware that the hotel is over 100 years old, and the temperature-regulating systems haven't been upgraded in recent years. Previous visitors mentioned that there is a two-pipe system that can only provide heating or cooling at one time, and it cannot be adjusted manually for each room. So, if you stay during the changing of the seasons, the room temperature may be hotter or colder than expected. However, reviewers have also stated that staff can accommodate guests with extra blankets if needed.
If you'd like to explore the surrounding area, you're just a 12-minute drive from Neutaconkanut Hill, the highest point in Providence at 296 feet and an urban hilltop park offering serene trails and panoramic skyline views. Because Providence has a larger-than-average concentration of higher education institutions for a city of its size, there are five universities and colleges within walking distance of the hotel. This means you'll have plenty of parks, museums, art galleries, and libraries nearby — and you're close to the movie theater and a wide selection of restaurants, too. The grand John Hay Library on Brown University's campus, a 15-minute walk from the hotel, is certainly worth a visit. Peruse the vast collection of this underrated literary gem filled with rare finds, and then continue strolling through the green spaces and historic buildings of the campus at your leisure.