Situated Between Nashville And Atlanta Is Tennessee's 'Scenic City' With A Flourishing Arts Scene
Between eclectic Atlanta shops like the Junkman's Daughter and Nashville tourist attractions like the Parthenon, a thriving arts scene adds color and creativity to Tennessee's "scenic city." Beloved for picturesque landscapes, a vibrant and creative culture, and tons of exciting things to do, Chattanooga deserves a place on every traveler's bucket list.
The two-time winner of Outside's "Best Towns" contest, Chattanooga appeals to everyone from outdoorsy adventurers to artsy sightseers. Go from Bluff View Art District museums dedicated to creative pursuits to beloved local attractions like Rock City, where manmade details highlight the land's natural beauty.
While best to visit in fall thanks to comfortable weather and colorful foliage, Chattanooga delights in all seasons. Visit in spring for events like the 4 Bridges Arts Festival, plan a summer getaway to enjoy the Nightfall concert series, or swing by in winter to witness Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights. Regardless of season, visitors to Chattanooga can discover some of the city's best art attractions, outdoor activities, and community events.
Discover the Chattanooga art scene at local museums
In Chattanooga, art is everywhere. For a classic creative experience, visit local museums like the Hunter Museum of American Art or the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. Both are located within the Bluff View Art District, a gorgeous Chattanooga neighborhood atop bluffs overlooking the Tennessee River.
At the Hunter Museum of American Art, artistic marvels begin before you even enter the three buildings that make up the museum. The first building, The Mansion, showcases a Neoclassical architectural design dating back to 1905. The second structure is the 1970s Building, which features a Brutalist design. The third building is the 21st Century Waterfront, an angular and modern structure that added 28,000 square feet to the museum's layout. Within the museum, visitors will discover a permanent collection featuring creations by painters like Edward Hopper, photographers like Carrie Mae Weems, and sculptors like Catharine Newell. See it all for free on the first Thursday of every month, from 4 to 8 p.m., when admission fees are waived for all guests.
Within walking distance of the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga sightseers will also find the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. The museum began in an effort to preserve quirky local entrepreneur Anna Safley Houston's art collection after her passing in 1951. Today, the building houses more than 15,000 pieces of pottery, furniture, glasswork, and other art. Celebrated by past visitors as an excellent way to explore Chattanooga art and history, the museum welcomes guests Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
Explore gardens and parks for more Chattanooga art
Outside museums and galleries, Chattanooga stays creative with public art attractions like the River Gallery Sculpture Garden. The River Gallery is free to visit, with its artistic wonders extending beyond the gallery walls. Located outside the gallery, the Sculpture Garden leads visitors along a winding path decorated with fascinating sculptures and manicured grounds styled by landscape architect Joe Baasch. Art collectors can contact the River Gallery to purchase works from the current exhibits or simply enjoy viewing the garden's permanent collection of sculptures. Look for eye-catching works like Russell Whiting's "Icarus" and Arnaldo Pomodoro's "L'Uccello."
See more incredible sculptures when you visit the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Find this curious destination near Chattanooga's Southside Historic District on 33 acres of gently rolling green hills. Once the site of a landfill, the space has transformed into a sprawling green space where visitors can get up close to over 50 massive, beautiful sculptures. Families and solo travelers alike can wander the park's trails and discover artworks like John Clement's swirling "Cinderella," Linda Howard's curious "Temple Mayan," and Jim Collins' whimsical "Watcher with Red Shoes."
For an artistic attraction that blends human creativity and natural beauty, visit Chattanooga's iconic Rock City, a fairytale-looking trail that blends natural wonders like Lover's Leap waterfall with artsy flourishes, like light displays and hidden gnomes, for an unforgettable sightseeing experience.