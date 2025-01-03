Situated Between Nashville And Atlanta Is Tennessee's 'Scenic City' With A Flourishing Arts Scene

Between eclectic Atlanta shops like the Junkman's Daughter and Nashville tourist attractions like the Parthenon, a thriving arts scene adds color and creativity to Tennessee's "scenic city." Beloved for picturesque landscapes, a vibrant and creative culture, and tons of exciting things to do, Chattanooga deserves a place on every traveler's bucket list.

The two-time winner of Outside's "Best Towns" contest, Chattanooga appeals to everyone from outdoorsy adventurers to artsy sightseers. Go from Bluff View Art District museums dedicated to creative pursuits to beloved local attractions like Rock City, where manmade details highlight the land's natural beauty.

While best to visit in fall thanks to comfortable weather and colorful foliage, Chattanooga delights in all seasons. Visit in spring for events like the 4 Bridges Arts Festival, plan a summer getaway to enjoy the Nightfall concert series, or swing by in winter to witness Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights. Regardless of season, visitors to Chattanooga can discover some of the city's best art attractions, outdoor activities, and community events.