How Long Can You Actually Stay In A National Park?

When you're standing in the ethereal rainforest of Olympic National Park or in the shadow of the staggeringly tall mountain in Denali National Park, it's easy to wish that you could just retreat from the world and spend forever in nature. Even if you would be happy to never return to civilization, there are generally two-week limits on how long visitors can spend at national parks, though that may change between parks. Some truly committed people love their time in a particular park so much that they find a way to stay longer, either by finding a job that allows them to live there for a time or by taking on a volunteer role.

People visiting national parks for the first time often ask if their proposed trip length, whether it's one day or one week, is long enough to see everything their chosen park has to offer. The truth is, there's no wrong answer. It's always worth visiting a park, even if you only have a few hours to see the landscape. However, more reveals itself the longer you explore. It's no surprise that some people choose to change their entire lives to spend more time in national parks. Only you can decide if you need longer than the typical maximum number of days you can explore as a visitor.