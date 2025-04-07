How To Book Eurail Train Tickets For Kids And The Unexpected Rules Every Parent Should Know

For a long time, train travel was considered the ideal way to see Europe. In recent years, however, budget airlines have boomed, cutting down the prevalence of train travel. Now, there's a new push for train travel in Europe, although it still has a reputation as a more costly form of travel, both in time and money. However, the International Union of Railways states that the average traveler can save 37% if they travel by train over plane.

In addition, there are ways to make train travel even more affordable. One of the most popular ways to make European train travel easier and cheaper is to take advantage of deals like buying a Eurail Pass, your ticket to a budget-friendly vacation. Eurail offers flexible, reservation-free train travel passes that can be customized for location and time. Popular passes, such as the Global Pass, can give travelers options like four travel days within a one-month period (three to five destinations) for around $250 or 10 days within two months (nine to 11 destinations) for over $350 USD.

With extra discounts for seniors over the age of 60 or for youth passes for ages 12 to 27, Eurail is a popular way to experience the continent. However, planning a Eurail trip with your favorite mini-me in tow is a whole different ball game. If you're planning on using Eurail passes with kids, it can be an excellent way to save money on transportation, but there are a few things you should know before hitting the rail with your kiddos.