How To Book Eurail Train Tickets For Kids And The Unexpected Rules Every Parent Should Know
For a long time, train travel was considered the ideal way to see Europe. In recent years, however, budget airlines have boomed, cutting down the prevalence of train travel. Now, there's a new push for train travel in Europe, although it still has a reputation as a more costly form of travel, both in time and money. However, the International Union of Railways states that the average traveler can save 37% if they travel by train over plane.
In addition, there are ways to make train travel even more affordable. One of the most popular ways to make European train travel easier and cheaper is to take advantage of deals like buying a Eurail Pass, your ticket to a budget-friendly vacation. Eurail offers flexible, reservation-free train travel passes that can be customized for location and time. Popular passes, such as the Global Pass, can give travelers options like four travel days within a one-month period (three to five destinations) for around $250 or 10 days within two months (nine to 11 destinations) for over $350 USD.
With extra discounts for seniors over the age of 60 or for youth passes for ages 12 to 27, Eurail is a popular way to experience the continent. However, planning a Eurail trip with your favorite mini-me in tow is a whole different ball game. If you're planning on using Eurail passes with kids, it can be an excellent way to save money on transportation, but there are a few things you should know before hitting the rail with your kiddos.
Your guide to Eurail with children
When you're traveling with children under the age of 12, trains can be less stressful than dragging your brood out to the airport and onto a plane. Plus, they're more picturesque, especially in places like Switzerland, home to Europe's most scenic train rides.
But the best part about Eurail passes with kids? Children under the age of 11 get Eurail passes at no cost. As in, they ride free! On r/Interrail, Reddit user u/outnumbered_children asked if the global pass being free for kids under 12 was "too good to be true." Per Eurail, it is, in fact, true, and therefore, can be a huge money-saver for families.
There are a few extra things to know about Eurail travel in Europe with children. Children under the age of four don't need a pass at all, although they aren't guaranteed a seat and may need to sit on a lap if there aren't enough seats. If you're taking a train that requires reservations, like a night train, you will need to pay a reservation fee for everyone in your party, except for children under the age of four if they don't need their own seat or bed. Only two children per adult can get free Eurail passes — each additional child needs to purchase a Youth Pass, which is discounted compared to a full-price adult ticket. This does not apply to children under the age of four unless you're making a seat reservation for them). Finally, when making reservations, make sure to have your children on your account as travelers to ensure you all sit together.
Other tips for train travel with children
There are many travel hacks for parents when it comes to planning a relatively stress-free vacation in Europe. For instance, there are a few tips for managing luggage so you can focus more on your children. Also, utilizing the free Eurail pass for children 11 and younger is one of the best travel hacks, but besides that, there are other things to do for a simple and comfortable trip.
Do your research and book ahead to make sure the train is going to the right place and that you have seats together. Traveling in off-peak times, like the middle of the day or in shoulder seasons, will make trains less crowded and less stressful. Make sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of time — not only do kids love watching the train pull in, but you'll also avoid excessive rushing, which is fun for exactly no one. Bring a whole lot of snacks and games, but do your best to travel light. Relax your normal rules to make train travel more fun.
Get those little legs up and moving every so often, which also doubles as a trip to the bathroom, especially essential for little ones who may be too overwhelmed (or excited) to pay attention to pesky things like their bladder. And finally, never forget: the train ride will eventually end. One bonus of train travel is that many train stations are in the center of cities and towns, unlike airports, so you'll arrive right in the middle of the action.