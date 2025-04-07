One Of Indonesia's Most Underrated Islands Is A Ring-Shaped Snorkeling Paradise With Pristine Lush Beauty

Though Satonda is relatively out of the way, the road to the island itself is worth the adventure. Reaching Santonda requires some effort, with the island typically accessed from the neighboring islands of Calabai, Moyo, or Sumbawa. Boat tours are available from nearby ports. The closest airport is Sumbawa Besar, from where travelers can take a drive to a coastal departure point before hopping on a boat to Santonda. Numerous local operators provide boat services with a range of day tours. There are also private boat charters for those who want a more unique experience and would like to explore at their own pace.

Arriving in Satonda by boat is just the first of many incredible aquatic experiences this island has to offer, as you'll be able to experience the surrounding sea as you pull up to this beautiful island. Local myths surround the Satonda lake, with some believing it holds mystical powers. The trees around its shores are known as wishing trees, with offerings left by visitors for good luck and prosperity. Whether or not you believe in the legends, swimming in this serene, mineral-rich water is a must.

One of the main reasons to visit this island is its rich coral reefs and diverse marine life, making it a well-known snorkeler's paradise. Satondo is renowned for its diverse plant and coral life, making it one of the best islands in Indonesia to go snorkeling. Here, you may be lucky to spot schools of clownfish, turtles, or reef sharks amongst the beautiful corals.