One Of Indonesia's Most Underrated Islands Is A Ring-Shaped Snorkeling Paradise With Pristine Lush Beauty
Floating in the turquoise waters of the Flores Sea is Indonesia's Satonda Island, an unassuming paradise that has flown under many tourists' radars. Frequently overshadowed by its popular, more touristy neighbors, Komodo and Rinca, which both have better infrastructure, Satonda is bursting with beauty, offering breathtaking landscapes and pristine waters perfect for snorkeling. The small, ring-shaped island is undoubtedly one of Indonesia's most underrated treasures and somewhere that will become known as a vacation that won't break the bank.
The island's lush greenery, pristine beaches, and tranquil waters simply beg to be explored. Aside from its beaches, its unique saltwater lake within the ring of Santonda is one of the island's most intriguing features. This rare geological phenomenon was created thousands of years ago after a volcanic eruption. It is now a unique lake with dense saltwater that allows visitors to float effortlessly. The island's countless aquatic wonders are a haven for those into aquatic sports. However, the island is not only a haven for snorkelers. It also offers the opportunity for wildlife spotting and serene relaxation.
Satonda Island, a lesser known Indonesian paradise
Though Satonda is relatively out of the way, the road to the island itself is worth the adventure. Reaching Santonda requires some effort, with the island typically accessed from the neighboring islands of Calabai, Moyo, or Sumbawa. Boat tours are available from nearby ports. The closest airport is Sumbawa Besar, from where travelers can take a drive to a coastal departure point before hopping on a boat to Santonda. Numerous local operators provide boat services with a range of day tours. There are also private boat charters for those who want a more unique experience and would like to explore at their own pace.
Arriving in Satonda by boat is just the first of many incredible aquatic experiences this island has to offer, as you'll be able to experience the surrounding sea as you pull up to this beautiful island. Local myths surround the Satonda lake, with some believing it holds mystical powers. The trees around its shores are known as wishing trees, with offerings left by visitors for good luck and prosperity. Whether or not you believe in the legends, swimming in this serene, mineral-rich water is a must.
One of the main reasons to visit this island is its rich coral reefs and diverse marine life, making it a well-known snorkeler's paradise. Satondo is renowned for its diverse plant and coral life, making it one of the best islands in Indonesia to go snorkeling. Here, you may be lucky to spot schools of clownfish, turtles, or reef sharks amongst the beautiful corals.
Authentic, tranquil Indonesia
The accommodations on Satonda Island are somewhat limited, with a single resort, the Santonda Resort, offering pretty rooms on the beach. For those wanting a cheaper option, the nearby town of Labuan Bajo offers a range of options for all budgets. Laprima Hotel is a picturesque option with relaxing pools and views of the Flores Sea. Its proximity to the harbor makes this option a good choice for those wanting to take a boat tour. Casa Selini has a more relaxed vibe, a welcoming atmosphere, and options to help organize tours.
Part of the beauty of this island is that it is relatively undeveloped compared to its neighboring counterparts. Dining options are limited, but the neighboring hotspots of Komodo and Labuan Bajo have good food and drink options. Warung Mama at Labuan Bajo has a menu of incredibly fresh seafood dishes. The nasi campur comes highly recommended. Atlantis on the Rock offers a blend of Indonesian and Western cuisine and may be the best spot for sunset dining. Also, make sure to try Indonesia's traditional chicken porridge made from congee from a local street vendor or cafe!
Though the journey to the island may be a little complicated, it's well worth it. April to November (the dry season) is the best time to visit, offering sunny weather and calmer sea conditions that allow for aquatic exploration. Unlike busier commercialized tourist destinations, Satonda offers an authentic way to discover Indonesia and escape into nature. You may have heard of Java, one of Indonesia's best places to surf, or Nikoi, a prime ecotourism destination, but what Satonda lacks in fame, it makes up for in exceptional beauty and should be one of the first Indonesian islands you visit.