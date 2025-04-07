Do You Really Need To Avoid Wearing Leggings On A Plane?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deciding what to wear on a plane can be more complicated than it seems. Some airlines have strict dress codes that include rules like not wearing clothing with offensive words or imagery and covering up bare abdomens when wearing crop tops. Some airlines are even banning barefoot passengers. Another warning you may have heard is that you shouldn't wear leggings on a plane. Though United Airlines caused a stir in 2017 when it denied boarding to two girls wearing leggings, the garment isn't actually against the dress code. Still, leggings aren't the safest clothing choice when flying. In 2022, author Christine Negroni, who wrote a book about air disasters, told The Sun that people shouldn't wear leggings because they're made of synthetic materials that can put you in danger if there is a fire on the plane.

Negroni told the publication, "Everyone is wearing yoga pants on planes now, but I avoid all artificial fibres because they are more likely to burn and stick to you if there is a fire." That's a pretty scary thing to think about. Plane crashes and accidents are very uncommon, but things happen. Taking steps to keep yourself safe is important, just in case. Leggings are really comfortable, of course, and it makes sense that people would choose them for a flight. However, there are better options.