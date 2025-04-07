Northwest Italy's Famous Elegant Wine Region Is Known For Complex Reds, Serene Hills, Cheese, And Truffles

Northern Italy has no shortage of bucket-list attractions. There are the sparkling waters and idyllic resort towns of Lake Garda, the ski resorts of Cervinia and Val Gardena, and the breathtaking peaks of the Dolomites. Further west lies yet another gem that's perfect for foodies, lovers of the great outdoors, and wine buffs. It's called Langhe, and it's a whole region of undulating hills and vineyards, historic hill towns, and truffle-filled forests.

The region is eminently accessible, especially compared to the high mountains further north. It's sandwiched between two major provincial airports — Turin Airport and Genoa Airport — and the drive into the very heart of lovely Langhe takes around just 1.5 hours from both. Alternatively, you can hop on a train in Turin and be stepping out onto the cobbled streets of Alba, one of the main hubs of Langhe, in a little over an hour.

There's plenty in the region to keep you entertained. Forbes lists the area as the highlight of the greater Piedmont wine region, which it also places among the top 10 wine regions in the whole of Europe! There are oodles of hiking trails and mountain biking paths that weave through the green hills for outdoorsy types. And then there's the food, from the egg pastas topped with white truffle to the famous cheeses to the chocolate, hazelnut, and amaretti biscuit desserts.